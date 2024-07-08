Attention Fashion Girlies: Bath & Body Works Is Selling Limited-Edition Crocs

Shrek Crocs, duck Crocs, platform Crocs, and now… Bath & Body Works Crocs? Yes! A gingham-printed Croc collaboration has dropped as a limited-edition pair, complete with scented (yes, scented!) charms to match.

On July 8, this unexpected combination of Crocs and Bath & Body Works’ Gingham collection went live, in support of the fragrance and self-care brand’s celebration of National Gingham Week. The collection includes two types of shoes as well as a cute little Croc-shaped hand sanitizer holder. It’s a member-exclusive collab, which means if you’re not already a Member, all you have to do is sign up to get access.

First up, there’s the original Croc that comes in a blue gingham print that matches that of Bath & Body Works’ Gingham products. Also, on the Crocs are Jibbitz charms shaped like candles and perfumes, that smell like the Gingham collection, with notes of blue freesia, white peach and fresh clementine. The shoes even come in a cute gingham-patterned box — you know, if you were concerned there was, somehow, still not enough gingham.

If the classic clog shape isn’t for you, this collab also features a Gingham Cozzzy Sandal, also equipped with its own Jibbitz. The Cozzy Sandals are designed to keep your feet warm with faux-fleece lining. It may be summer, but who doesn’t love a good, cozy slipper?

The sizes range from a men’s 3 to 12, and a women’s size 5 to 12, and will be available (with free shipping!) through July 22, with a limit of five pairs per customer. This is an exclusively online offer while supplies last, so, if you’re already picturing your next look of blue jeans and a white baby-tee accompanied by one of those two shoe options, get on it now before it’s too late!

That said, if buying actual shoes seems like a bit too much of a commitment for you, Bath & Body Works also launched a Crocs Clip PocketBac Holder for your favorite hand sanitizers.

This Bath & Body Works Gingham Crocs collab was met with pretty much instant excitement from fans of both brands. Both Crocs’ and Bath & Body Works’ TikTok comments sections are filling with heart emojis and comments along the lines of “Not a want, but a need.” So, if you’re looking to get in on the new trend, you may want to act quickly, because it sounds like you’re not alone!