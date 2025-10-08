The iconic green water bottle that sat next to us during every elementary school field day and Saturday morning rec league is officially celebrating six decades — this time, with a vintage twist. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of everyone’s favorite sports drink, Gatorade dropped a retro-inspired collab with Mitchell & Ness on Oct. 8 that’s equally sporty, nostalgic, and streetwear-chic.

Before Gatorade became the sideline staple we all know today, it started as a simple question back in 1965 at the University of Florida, when the football team’s head coach wanted to know why players were losing so much weight during the season. Dr. Robert Cade and his team of scientists at the UF College of Medicine took on the research project, and soon discovered that the players were losing crucial fluids, electrolytes, and carbs in the Florida heat. Their solution? A lemon-lime-flavored concoction of water, sugar, and electrolytes that helped athletes rehydrate — fittingly named Gatorade after the school’s gator mascot.

Now, 60 years later, Gatorade has teamed up with Mitchell & Ness, the sports apparel brand known for their vintage jerseys and authentic NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL gear. Together, they’re bringing the drink’s origin story and iconic 60-year legacy to life with two limited-edition merch capsules, each retailing at $100.

The Gatorade x Mitchell & Ness Hoodie Capsule features a hoodie in the brand’s signature green shade, embroidered with an exclusive retro Gatorade logo and “EST. 1965” stitched on the cuff of the sleeve. To match, the capsule comes with a 30-ounce insulated water bottle in a similarly retro-inspired design.

The Gatorade x Mitchell & Ness Crewneck Capsule includes a classic-cut crewneck in a more subtle cream color, embroidered with the same retro logo and paired with a lightweight rally towel. Whether you cheer for the Gators or not, this vintage-style rally towel is perfect for celebrating 60 years of college game day spirit in style.

The collab was part of a bigger event to celebrate 60 years of Gatorade, which also included a second retro collection with the Florida-based luxury streetwear brand Lafavre. The brands held a takeover celebration at the UF football game against Texas on Oct. 4, featuring throwback Gatorade cans and retro equipment along the sidelines. The first 1,000 fans to enter the UF O’Connell Center received free retro merchandise and samples, and the UF Marching Band performed a halftime tribute in honor of Gatorade’s history.

I don’t know about you, but I’m craving some Gatorade right now. Cheers to 60 years!