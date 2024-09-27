Here’s The Football Tailgate Look I Put Together From Clothes In My Campus Closet

In Her Campus’ series Closet Check, we’re getting a look inside the closet of a college student and learning all about how they put together their favorite outfits. In this piece, we talk to Aislinn Foran, a senior at Kent State University, who loves to dress based on how she feels.

Name: Aislinn Foran, 22

Year: Senior

School: Kent State University

Where do you live? Off campus in an apartment

These responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Closet Check

My dresser wasn’t originally in my closet when I moved in! It was a tight squeeze to get it into my closet, but I love how much space it created in my room. I also really enjoy having all my clothes in one space, so that was another plus to squeezing it in there!

I don’t have much storage space in my room, so my closet also serves as a storage space. I am the president of Her Campus at Kent State, so a lot of my shelf space in my closet goes towards storing supplies for that!

Creating The Fits

I wish I had a system, but I really go based on vibe and the weather! I always check my weather app before diving into my closet, and then I take a moment to think of what my body wants to wear that day. Sometimes that’s comfy, sometimes it’s nicer. I like to wear what makes me feel best!

Photo by Aislinn Foran Photo by Aislinn Foran

What I’d Wear To: Class

Photo by Aislinn Foran

Despite going to a school that’s known for its fashion program, I am not one of the students you’ll see in an Instagram-ready outfit at 9 a.m. I love comfy clothes — I’d say they take up probably 90% of my closet. In order to look a bit more put-together, I love a matching set! It makes it look like you tried really hard with your outfit, even if you didn’t. I love throwing on a pair of UGGs with a look like this!

What I’d Wear To: A Football Tailgate On Campus

Photo by Aislinn Foran

I am a girl who LOVES a DIY, and what better chance to DIY an outfit than for a campus football tailgate? If you’re a college student, you know how many free shirts you receive within that first semester. To avoid having multiple T-shirts you never wear, turn them into a cute halter top, like this one! I also paired it with some basic, comfy, white — because it never hurts to be comfy at a football game.

What I’d Wear On: A Date Night

Photo by Aislinn Foran

This one is a bit more out-there than my other selections, but I think it really aligns with my personal style! While I haven’t gone on a date night in a while, I think it is extremely important to be yourself on a first date, and what better way to show that than through clothes? I recently got this dress from Urban Outfitters that I love to layer with, and I definitely want it in more colors. Underneath I have a fun, vintage-style tee from Disneyland! I’m a big graphic tee girl, and I love layering them under this dress. Lastly, I have a super fun chunky charm necklace I actually made with my best friend. I feel like each charm says a lot about me, so it’s perfect for a first date!

What I’d Wear To: An Internship Interview

Photo by Aislinn Foran

I’ve been trying to get more into dresses lately, and when I saw this one at Target I had to grab it. I like that the stripes on it are vertical instead of horizontal! For a job interview, I try to avoid any accessories, so the focus is on me. If the weather is a bit cooler, I’ll opt to throw on an oversized blazer as well!