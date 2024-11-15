This Faux Fur Jacket From Target Is Going Majorly Viral On TikTok

There’s one problem that presents itself every winter: How do you dress for the cold while still looking cute? It’s intense trying to find the most stylish layers and jackets without sacrificing comfort and warmth, and December is fast approaching! But this year, TikTok (and Target) may just have solved all of our winter woes. TikTok is a game-changer for amplifying hidden gems in some fan-favorite stores, like a new beauty product or holiday decor item. The latest viral product on TikTok? This faux fur jacket from Target, just in time for winter.

If it feels like videos of this Target faux fur jacket have suddenly invaded your FYP, you’re not alone. Over the past few weeks, videos of people locating the jacket, giving info on it, and raving about it have amassed millions of views. These TikTok creators love the jacket’s warmth, price tag, and old money aesthetic. Many creators have even gotten creative with videos styling the piece for winter (spoiler alert: all the outfits are cute). All of these videos might leave you wondering why everyone’s loving this jacket so much, as well as where you can find it yourself. But you don’t need to stress — we’re not gatekeeping! With this jacket, you’ll be serving — even in below freezing temperatures.

The Jacket

The jacket is the Wild Fable Women’s Cropped Faux Fur Jacket ($48). It’s not just any typical faux fur jacket — there are a few things that set it apart. The first is its shape — it’s a cropped jacket, which means you won’t be drowning in fabric this winter. Instead, the cropped style is super flattering and will look great paired with any outfit.

Additionally, the jacket has a hood! Cosplay as a celebrity hiding from paparazzi this winter while also protecting your face from any incoming snow. This hood is not only the most glam element of the look, it’s also super practical for cold temperatures.

The jacket can be worn open or closed thanks to its front buttons. It’s made with heavyweight fabric, meaning it can protect you on your walks between classes all winter long.

The piece comes in two colors: cream and gray. And TBH, I have no clue which one I prefer. Both are neutral, meaning there’s no stress about outfit clashes.

The Price & Where To Buy

One of the main reasons for the jacket’s popularity is that, for a faux fur jacket, it’s pretty cheap. Selling for $48, you won’t need to feel guilty for your purchase. Plus, according to the TikToks, this jacket is high quality despite the price tag — it’s the best of both worlds.

As far as where you can get your own, the jackets are being sold at Target stores. However, due to how viral they are, you should act fast. There is the chance they’ll sell out at your local store. If that’s the case, you can also order the jacket online on Target’s website.