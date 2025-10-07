Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
walmart deals fashion deals
walmart deals fashion deals
SUNBS/MINTREUS/INSPIRE CHIC
Style > Fashion

12 Fashion Sales From The Walmart Deals Event To Add To Your Cart

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

We’re officially in deal season, and Walmart just dropped some of the best steals of the year running now through Oct. 12. The bi-annual Walmart Deals Event is packed with discounts up to 50% off across every category from tech to home improvement — but the fashion section is where things really get good. Think sweaters, coats, tote bags, and the type of Walmart finds that will have you bragging to your friends about the price tag.

This year’s lineup of fashion sales during Walmart Deals proves that you never need a fancy label to look put-together. From cozy cardigans perfect for fall layering to versatile ankle boots that go with every outfit, these pieces are just as affordable as they are on-trend. So whether you’re refreshing your everyday essentials, trying out new fall styles, or simply stocking up on gifts before the holiday chaos, these deals make it too easy to elevate your closet without blowing your budget.

And with prices slashed by up to 50%, you don’t even have to wait for Black Friday to get some of the season’s ultimate fashion deals. There’s only a few days to snag the best finds, so get comfy and start scrolling. Read on for 12 of the most stylish Walmart fashion deals during the Walmart Deals event that you’ll actually wear all season long.

SUNBS sweatshirt
SUNBS

SUNBS Oversized Sweater ($20)

Your ultimate fall sweater is here — and it comes in six different colors. Whether you dress it up with jeans or keep it comfy with leggings, it’s designed for a relaxed and loose fit either way — ideal for a trendy and effortless layered look featuring outside seam detailing, drop shoulders, a side-split hemline, and vertical grain cuffs. 

See On Walmart
tote bag
No Boundaries

No Boundaries Women’s Tote Bag ($12)

Perfect for class or errands around campus, this bag is big enough to fit your laptop, notebooks, a water bottle, and anything else you may need to get through your day. In addition to this chic cream color, the tote also comes in black, classic red, olive, leopard print, platinum, and sparkling merlot. 

See On Walmart
Time And Tru boots
Time And Tru

Time and Tru Women’s Faux Suede Ankle Boots ($16)

Step up every fall look with this classic side-zip ankle boot. And at such a good price, why not get a pair in each color? Black, chocolate, cognac, or taupe — you really can’t go wrong. The heels are just over an inch tall, so they’re perfectly versatile to style for a day of classes or dinner and a night out. 

See On Walmart
athletic works sweatshirt
Athletic Works

Athletic Works Women’s Super Soft Hoodie ($12)

You can seriously never have too many hoodies — especially as the temperatures cool down, and layering for those windy walks across campus is crucial for getting through the day. Available in six different color options and up to size 4X, all your oversized hoodie needs are covered. 

See On Walmart
No Boundaries sneakers
No Boundaries

No Boundaries Women’s Lace Up Sport Sneakers ($14)

Speaking of things you can never have too many of, how about a new pair of colorful sneakers? For only $14 a pair and 14 different color options, it’s pretty much impossible to say no. Complete with a memory foam insole and a non-marking outsole, the sneakers are also offered in a wide width for a comfortable fit. 

See On Walmart
Free Assembly sweater
Free Assembly

Free Assembly Women’s Cable Cardigan Sweater ($13)

Cardigans are the easiest way to step up any outfit, not only for warmth, but an added layer of class. The midweight fabric provides just enough warmth without being too heavy, with a scalloped trim and button detailing. Get it in bright red tomato, navy, hot pink, lime citrus, or cream. 

See On Walmart
floral bag
Ayieyill

Ayieyill Corduroy Tote Bag ($9)

This versatile bag features one main compartment plus two internal slot pockets for organized storage, and closes with two snap fasteners and a secure magnetic buckle. The corduroy material has reinforced shoulder straps, so this can be your go-to durable bag for on-the-go days. Plus, it comes in 20 different colors and pattern options to find the one that’s perfectly you. 

See On Walmart
Inspire Chic jacket
Inspire Chic

INSPIRE CHIC Women’s Winter Overcoat ($58)

This chic midi coat is perfectly feminine and elegant to elevate all your bundled looks this winter. Made from a fully-lined soft fabric, you can be comfortable from class lectures to studying in coffee shops. Plus, the big slant pockets provide space for all your essentials, and its mid-thigh length offers a stylish and warm option for the coldest days. 

See On Walmart
Time And Tru jeans
Time And Tru

Time and Tru Women’s High Rise Wide Leg Jeans ($15)

These high-rise frayed cuff jeans are exactly what you’re missing from your fall outfit rotation. Available in light or dark wash, pair these with any fall sweaters you already have. They come in a stretch denim material with belt loops, a let-down cuff hem with frayed detail, and a classic five-pocket styling.

See On Walmart
No Boundaries white sneakers
No Boundaries

No Boundaries Lace-Up Sport Sneakers ($15)

These stylish sneakers are a steal at almost a 50% markdown, originally sold for $30. Offered in four different colors — black, metallic pink, silver, and white — with a variety of charm designs for some personal flair, these sneakers are the perfect addition to your collection. 

See On Walmart
TEMOFON sweatpants
TEMOFON

TEMOFON Women’s Straight Leg Low-Rise Sweat Pants ($15)

Stock up on all your sweats for lounging around the dorm or lazy days in class. The straight leg design is comfortable and loose with an adjustable elastic waistband and drawstring. And with 12 different color options, you can mix and match with every hoodie and t-shirt combination imaginable. 

See On Walmart
PUTUO pjs
PUTUO

PUTUO Women’s Silk Satin Pajamas ($16)

Self-care nights and fall movie marathon sleepovers just got so much better with this long-sleeve satin set. Available in black, champagne, navy blue, and pink, you and all your besties can match in these skin-friendly silk sets. 

See On Walmart
ROSVIGOR cami shirt
ROSVIGOR

Rosvigor Women’s Longline Wirefree Sports Bra ($14)

Add a new tank to your workout set rotation with this longline, padded sports bra. The soft and breathable material is crafted for low, medium, and high-impact activities alike, and the molded cups and stretch straps make for a tailored fit for more intense runs or jumping workouts. 

See On Walmart
MINTREUS lounge set
MINTREUS

MINTREUS Lounge Set ($18)

Matching sets truly never miss. Made of a breathable, lightweight material, the set features a ruched top — available in both long- and short-sleeve options — and high-waisted, wide-legged pants. With eight different color options from army green to rose, choosing your outfit in the morning just got so much easier. 

See On Walmart
Lyda Cosgrove is thrilled to contribute to the Culture and Style sections of Her Campus as an intern this fall. Currently a junior at Elon University in North Carolina, she majors in journalism and media analytics with a minor in professional writing studies. This semester, she is studying abroad in Florence, Italy through the Accademia Europea Firenze. With a lifelong passion for storytelling and uncovering fresh angles, Lyda is eager to bring curiosity and creativity to her work. When she’s not writing about the latest pop culture moments or diving into Italy’s rich history during her classes, you’ll find her exploring new coffee shops to find the best cappuccino, taking long walks with friends or unwinding in a yoga class. Back on Elon’s campus, Lyda is an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha, works in the Campus Writing Center and writes and edits for both the Elon Yearbook and the lifestyle magazine, The Edge. She hopes to one day pursue a career in the magazine industry, writing feature and entertainment stories that inspire and connect readers.