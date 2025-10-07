The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

We’re officially in deal season, and Walmart just dropped some of the best steals of the year running now through Oct. 12. The bi-annual Walmart Deals Event is packed with discounts up to 50% off across every category from tech to home improvement — but the fashion section is where things really get good. Think sweaters, coats, tote bags, and the type of Walmart finds that will have you bragging to your friends about the price tag.

This year’s lineup of fashion sales during Walmart Deals proves that you never need a fancy label to look put-together. From cozy cardigans perfect for fall layering to versatile ankle boots that go with every outfit, these pieces are just as affordable as they are on-trend. So whether you’re refreshing your everyday essentials, trying out new fall styles, or simply stocking up on gifts before the holiday chaos, these deals make it too easy to elevate your closet without blowing your budget.

And with prices slashed by up to 50%, you don’t even have to wait for Black Friday to get some of the season’s ultimate fashion deals. There’s only a few days to snag the best finds, so get comfy and start scrolling. Read on for 12 of the most stylish Walmart fashion deals during the Walmart Deals event that you’ll actually wear all season long.

SUNBS SUNBS Oversized Sweater ($20) Your ultimate fall sweater is here — and it comes in six different colors. Whether you dress it up with jeans or keep it comfy with leggings, it’s designed for a relaxed and loose fit either way — ideal for a trendy and effortless layered look featuring outside seam detailing, drop shoulders, a side-split hemline, and vertical grain cuffs. See On Walmart

No Boundaries No Boundaries Women’s Tote Bag ($12) Perfect for class or errands around campus, this bag is big enough to fit your laptop, notebooks, a water bottle, and anything else you may need to get through your day. In addition to this chic cream color, the tote also comes in black, classic red, olive, leopard print, platinum, and sparkling merlot. See On Walmart

Time And Tru Time and Tru Women’s Faux Suede Ankle Boots ($16) Step up every fall look with this classic side-zip ankle boot. And at such a good price, why not get a pair in each color? Black, chocolate, cognac, or taupe — you really can’t go wrong. The heels are just over an inch tall, so they’re perfectly versatile to style for a day of classes or dinner and a night out. See On Walmart

Athletic Works Athletic Works Women’s Super Soft Hoodie ($12) You can seriously never have too many hoodies — especially as the temperatures cool down, and layering for those windy walks across campus is crucial for getting through the day. Available in six different color options and up to size 4X, all your oversized hoodie needs are covered. See On Walmart

No Boundaries No Boundaries Women’s Lace Up Sport Sneakers ($14) Speaking of things you can never have too many of, how about a new pair of colorful sneakers? For only $14 a pair and 14 different color options, it’s pretty much impossible to say no. Complete with a memory foam insole and a non-marking outsole, the sneakers are also offered in a wide width for a comfortable fit. See On Walmart

Free Assembly Free Assembly Women’s Cable Cardigan Sweater ($13) Cardigans are the easiest way to step up any outfit, not only for warmth, but an added layer of class. The midweight fabric provides just enough warmth without being too heavy, with a scalloped trim and button detailing. Get it in bright red tomato, navy, hot pink, lime citrus, or cream. See On Walmart

Ayieyill Ayieyill Corduroy Tote Bag ($9) This versatile bag features one main compartment plus two internal slot pockets for organized storage, and closes with two snap fasteners and a secure magnetic buckle. The corduroy material has reinforced shoulder straps, so this can be your go-to durable bag for on-the-go days. Plus, it comes in 20 different colors and pattern options to find the one that’s perfectly you. See On Walmart

Inspire Chic INSPIRE CHIC Women’s Winter Overcoat ($58) This chic midi coat is perfectly feminine and elegant to elevate all your bundled looks this winter. Made from a fully-lined soft fabric, you can be comfortable from class lectures to studying in coffee shops. Plus, the big slant pockets provide space for all your essentials, and its mid-thigh length offers a stylish and warm option for the coldest days. See On Walmart

Time And Tru Time and Tru Women’s High Rise Wide Leg Jeans ($15) These high-rise frayed cuff jeans are exactly what you’re missing from your fall outfit rotation. Available in light or dark wash, pair these with any fall sweaters you already have. They come in a stretch denim material with belt loops, a let-down cuff hem with frayed detail, and a classic five-pocket styling. See On Walmart

No Boundaries No Boundaries Lace-Up Sport Sneakers ($15) These stylish sneakers are a steal at almost a 50% markdown, originally sold for $30. Offered in four different colors — black, metallic pink, silver, and white — with a variety of charm designs for some personal flair, these sneakers are the perfect addition to your collection. See On Walmart

TEMOFON TEMOFON Women’s Straight Leg Low-Rise Sweat Pants ($15) Stock up on all your sweats for lounging around the dorm or lazy days in class. The straight leg design is comfortable and loose with an adjustable elastic waistband and drawstring. And with 12 different color options, you can mix and match with every hoodie and t-shirt combination imaginable. See On Walmart

PUTUO PUTUO Women’s Silk Satin Pajamas ($16) Self-care nights and fall movie marathon sleepovers just got so much better with this long-sleeve satin set. Available in black, champagne, navy blue, and pink, you and all your besties can match in these skin-friendly silk sets. See On Walmart

ROSVIGOR Rosvigor Women’s Longline Wirefree Sports Bra ($14) Add a new tank to your workout set rotation with this longline, padded sports bra. The soft and breathable material is crafted for low, medium, and high-impact activities alike, and the molded cups and stretch straps make for a tailored fit for more intense runs or jumping workouts. See On Walmart