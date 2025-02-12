Fairy Hair Is Coming Back, So Here’s What To Know About Hair Tinsel

Another Y2K beauty trend is back, and I’m not upset about it. Hair tinsel — also known as fairy hair — is a fun way of adding color to your hair without having to use any harsh chemicals or dyes on your strands. The hair tinsel application process is similar (yet easier) than hair extensions, and the best part is that you can take them out whenever you want without all the hassle. They also serve a different purpose than extensions — they’re not meant to add length or volume to your hair. Hair tinsel is purely for the aesthetic, and meant to add vibrancy and shimmer. It’s a very versatile style depending on how much tinsel you add and which colors you choose. Shades of pink and blue can look girly and cute, while metallics like gold and silver can add an extra touch of glamour and expensiveness to your strands.

While people on TikTok have been fans of this trend for a while now, the 2024 film Anora also influenced people to wear hair tinsel on a daily basis for a cool look. Putting in hair tinsel is easier than you’d expect, but if you’re still not confident enough to DIY them, here’s all you need to know about hair tinsel.

How to Put In Hair Tinsel

Putting in hair tinsel can be done at home or at the salon. If you’re eager to learn how to DIY it, let me take you through the process.

When it comes to putting in hair tinsel, patience is key. It’s a relatively easy process, although it might take some time for beginners to get a hang of it. You’ll want to start by brushing your hair to remove tangles so it’s nice and prepped before adding the tinsel. Next, grab a small section of hair on both sides and clip them up. Then, create a loose slip knot using just a few strands of hair tinsel. Continue by looping a few strands of your hair through the slip knot and pull towards your scalp. Make sure to secure it by double-knotting them together, and you’re done!

How Long Does Hair Tinsel Last?

The longevity of your hair tinsel will vary depending on how you care for it. They typically last between 1-2 weeks, although they can last up to 3-6 weeks if you brush your hair carefully or use more time-consuming application methods, like microbeads.

If you’re wondering whether you can wash and blow dry your hair with hair tinsels in, the answer is yes — as long as you’re washing it gently so the knots holding them in don’t loosen up.

And don’t worry — removing hair tinsel is simple. Most of them will fall out on their own, and if they don’t, you can use a bit of hair oil to loosen up the knots at your scalp.

Where to Buy Hair Tinsel

A lot of retailers offer different shades of hair tinsel for an affordable price. Amazon has multiple hair tinsel sets in different colors, including the rainbow MEIYOU Hair Tinsel Kit ($7) and individual colors from Sarannala ($6) like rose red, gold, silver, and purple.

Walmart also sells a HUART Hair Tinsel Kit ($13) with all the beginner tools you need, including a crochet hook and a hair clip for easy application.

Claire’s also has three different packs of hair tinsel available, including Silver Hair Tinsel ($8), Pink Hair Tinsel ($8), and Rainbow Hair Tinsel ($8).