The Election Day Outfit I Put Together From Clothes In My Campus Closet

In Her Campus’ series Closet Check, we’re getting a look inside the closet of a college student and learning all about how they put together their favorite outfits. In this piece, we talk to Bailey Fair, a junior at Kent State University, who loves to switch up her look day to day.

Name: Bailey Fair, 21

Year: Junior

School: Kent State University

Where do you live? Off campus in an apartment

These responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Closet Check

I love my closest in my apartment, since it is huge! I lived in a dorm for two years, and I had to switch out my seasonal clothes very often. I wasn’t able to keep a lot of options in the small space, so being able to expand that space has really let my creativity with fashion flourish.

I put up a hanging organizer for jean shorts, sweatshorts, and my oversized T-shirts. I have bins on my top shelf that hold my coats, extra shoes, and blankets. The gray bin on the floor is all hoodies and crewnecks! I am obsessed with a good sweatshirt, and I love comfort — especially with bright colors! I have even more storage under my bed holding my intimates, T-shirts, jeans, and other pants.

My closet is a great representation of me! I love bright and funky pieces, and I love that the vibe is completely different outfit to outfit. I have all-black streetwear, dark academia blazers and sweaters, hot pink and neon green tops, and everything in between. I dress how I feel that day, which is a great way to express myself.

Creating The Fits

When I decide on an outfit, I decide by first thinking what color I am vibing with, and then how professional I want to look. I love business casual clothes — jeans with a professional look on top is always a go-to. I also am especially drawn to bright colors and patterns. I have no problem standing out, and my clothes represent that.

If I’m not feeling a business casual day, I simply pick an aesthetic I have been liking. I don’t think we have to pick what vibe we are all the time, so I switch my style day to day. Some days I am looking very hippie, some days I am giving off the day-to-day NYC look. Any style I find fun, I decide to wear it. I do not put myself in a box when it comes to fashion!

Photo by Bailey Fair Photo by Bailey Fair

What I’d Wear On: Election Day

Photo by Bailey Fair

Election Day can be stressful, so I would want to feel comfortable and calm! My March For Our Lives shirt reminds me why this election is SO important, and I would feel great walking into the polls. My March For Our Lives shirt was gifted and it’s one of my favorite T-shirts! My white blouse is thrifted, but the brand is Chicos. My jeans are American Eagle and the heart chain belt is Amazon.

What I’d Wear To: Class

Photo by Bailey Fair

I would wear this outfit on a day I need to be productive. If you look good, you work good! I love this style formula: a monochrome base with a statement piece over it! I follow this formula a lot, and it always turns into an outfit I wear over and over again. The white tank top is American Eagle and the white, trouser-style pants are Hollister. The flowy, printed shirt is thrifted.

What I’d Wear To: A Friendsgiving Party

Photo by Bailey Fair

I would wear this outfit because it’s funky and colorful! I feel the most confident in fun pieces, and it is always a conversation starter. (Plus, the oversized fit of the sweater means I can unbutton my pants when I am full and no one can see!) This sweater is one of my favorite pieces in my closet — it’s from TJ Maxx. The necklace is a colorful, chunky gemstone piece from Etsy, the earrings are moonstone teardrops from my mother, and the jeans are PacSun!

What I’d Wear To: An Internship Interview

Photo by Bailey Fair

I would wear this outfit because I believe you must show your personality during an interview in any way you can. Standing out will only help you! This bright sweater hopefully allows an employer to remember me, and the confidence this outfit gives me will help me crush the interview! My bright magenta sweater is from TJ Maxx, the rhinestone-detailed jeans are from PacSun, and the black faux leather blazer is from Target.