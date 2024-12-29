If you’re someone that wants to combine your dual interests of playing video games and dress-up, then the game Dress to Impress is right up your alley. Dress to Impress is a multiplayer fashion game on Roblox that went mega viral in 2023. The game allows you to customize your own outfits based on a new theme that’s given each round(the game has a wide and creative selection of clothing and accessories). During the round, you have five minutes to use whatever’s at your disposal to put together a killer outfit that will surely impress (pun intended).
Each player’s character walks down the runway in their outfit, and you even have a selection of poses at the end for your character. Everybody rates each other on their outfits on a scale of one to five stars. The player with the most starts in the end, wins!
Of course, if you’re like me and are obsessed with this game, then after playing over and over again, you might start to run out of ideas when it comes to picking out cute and trendy outfits that match the assigned theme. With that said, whether you’re a fellow avid Dress to Impress player looking for inspo or someone that’s looking to try it out for the first time but doesn’t know where to start, here are 12 creators that can hook you up with some new DTI outfit ideas.
- @moshipitchy
@Moshipitchy is a creator that makes content relating to two Roblox games: Royale High and Dress to Impress. Her Dress to Impress videos revolve around certain themes, times of year, show characters, and more. She has a YouTube channel, Instagram, and TikTok page.
- @charmgirlxx
@charmgirlxx is a creator who makes videos on TikTok and YouTube about DTI. Their content covers information about updates, hacks, and tips. Some of the recent videos on their page include creating gingerbread-themed outfits and info videos regarding the new recent winter DTI update.
- @deniledti
@deniledti is a creator on TikTok who currently only has a few posts on their page. However, the few posts he has are iconic, and have already gained some traction in terms of viewership — especially thanks to the three Sabrina Carpenter-related DTI videos he posted. He initially posted a video showcasing an outfit he made replicating Sabrina’s outfit from the Short N’ Sweet Tour, followed by a tutorial on how he created the outfit in that initial video. If this is only the beginning when it comes to outfit inspo, I can only imagine what else he was in store.
- @hachhiikko
@hahhiikko does videos on TikTok showing how to style specific items, share outfit ideas, and give outfit tutorials. Their tutorials are a little different, as they provides little images on the screen of each element in the outfit and the exact color code needed to achieve the look. As someone who struggles with getting the specific color I want, these codes can be very helpful.
- @dresstoimpress44
@dresstoimpress44 provides videos of outfit ideas, tutorials, and more. Some examples of tutorials include videos on how to achieve a Grinch look and a reindeer look. There is also a video on how to create a cute bow top (for both VIP and non-VIP players).
- @pinkcooo
@pinkcoo creates DTI content that offers inspo for both outfit looks and makeup look. One video in particular on their account shows how to achieve a cute corset look, and also provides the color codes for each of the outfit pieces and accessories.
- @dresstoimpress.outfits
@dresstoimpress.outfits, run by Lena, is an Instagram dedicated to outfit ideas. Lena has accumulated over 40,000 followers and makes posts showing outfits and specific items. The themes for the outfits are listed, so you know what the intended vibe is for the outfit. Lena also makes outfits based on the new updates that DTI rolls out (most recently, the winter update).
- @gorgeous_dti
@gorgeous_dti posts DTI news and inspo for your next DTI outfit. If you look at the page highlights, they’ve also done DTI-related giveaways. Each DTI look they provide comes with the pictures, patterns, and codes for each clothing item, as well as codes for skin tone, hair, and makeup.
- @earthqwacks
@earthqwacks posts content weekly on their YouTube channel, specifically for Royale High and DTI. They have outfit ideas for both VIP and non-VIP players. The creator walks you step-by-step as they use hacks in the game.
- @daisyydti
@daisyydti has a YouTube channel and TikTok page dedicated to DTI. What’s unique about their channel is that the videos not only serve as good inspo, but they’re also entertaining, as the creator tries to implement a challenge when it comes to the outfits for the video. For example, one of the videos is centered around making an outfit for every color, and another is about only using the color pink.
- @azuleaa
@azuleaa creates videos on both YouTube and TikTok. Their DTI videos help with picking out an outfit, and they talk about everything you need to know regarding the updates.
- @_niikkii
@_niikkii_ not only helps when it comes to DTI outfit ideas, but similar to some of the other creators I’ve mentioned on my list, they also incorporate a challenge into their videos. In “Pinterest Picks My Outfits in Dress to Impress,” the creator bases the outfit on an image and shows you how to achieve the look while playing in real time. This not only helps with inspo, but also teaches you how to achieve looks like this on your own by gaining familiarity with certain areas of the dressing room..