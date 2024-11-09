‘Dress To Impress:’ Normalize Roblox For Adults

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

This might be a little embarrassing, but I need to get this confession off my chest: I started playing Roblox in elementary school and haven’t stopped since. My secret is out in the open now. I am a full-grown 21-year-old woman who still plays children’s video games. All thanks to “Dress to Impress,” I don’t have to be ashamed anymore!

The game allows players of all ages to express their creativity and inspiration through little model avatars they dress up. In free-play mode, you get around five minutes to put your outfit together according to the theme or whatever you want, and then the entire server votes the outfits out of five stars. The game rapidly began attracting a large community of players who love trends and pop culture. The game even reported that half of the players are over 18.

The game recently did a collaboration with Charli XCX to promote her new album, Brat. The game really started to blow up after this, so we may even get more collaborations with other celebrities in the near future. The developers consistently update the clothing, hair, and makeup options that keep players entertained. They ask for opinions from their player base and then fix the game according to those preferences. Players really feel part of the community due to this relationship with the developers. The game also allows players to come up with themes of their own which help personalize the experience even more. Another feature of “Dress to Impress” is the ranking system. It is pretty simple, the more times you rank in the top three and earn stars, the higher you climb in the ranking. The highest title a person can earn is Top Model, assuming it is inspired by the iconic Tyra Banks and her cult-following television show.

As a seasoned Roblox player, fashion games in the past become repetitive and boring when the themes keep repeating and clothing options stay the same. “Dress to Impress” outfits are highly customizable because they give players a million color and pattern options, the possibilities are actually limitless. People take the game pretty seriously as well, I have never seen so many creative and unique outfits from an online PC game.

“Dress to Impress” is a big example of a Roblox game that is appealing to a wider age range, not just elementary and middle school-aged children obsessed with “skibidi toilet and rizz.” I have always played online games as a stress reliever, a fun way to take a break from school work. The game is said to have been created by other teen Roblox players, so I really believe that the game is nostalgic for girls who loved fashion games growing up. A recent viral trend on TikTok even has people doing poses taken straight from the game.

The Halloween update was just released a few weeks ago, so go check it out! More holiday updates should be coming soon.