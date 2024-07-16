The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

No person truly wants to think about packing and moving back to college just yet, but Amazon Prime Day is upon us and there are too many good deals for back-to-school and dorm life to pass up for summer fun. So while you lounge by the pool over July 16 and 17, make sure you’re adding things to your cart.

Not only is prepping for a big dorm move in stressful, but there are seemingly a bazillion deals for Amazon Prime Day and it can be a tad overwhelming. Luckily, your trusty Her Campus editors have scoured the offerings for the most functional, but still cool and chic, dorm essentials to make your little nook the most comfy in the building. From accent chairs and throw blankets to hooks and hangers, we found some very cool stuff to make your room the space of your college dreams. Come fall, you’ll be glad you interrupted your summer vacay for back-to-college shopping. And that you didn’t miss out on these Amazon Prime Day Deals because they really are quite good.

COLAMY Sherpa Accent Chair with Storage Ottoman This cute little chair and ottoman set comes in a few basic neutral colors to soften up even the most sterile dorm space. Even if it just becomes the chair you throw your not-so-dirty laundry on. Plus, you can store extra linens, study supplies, or literally whatever you want once you head off to college. Original Price $299.99, Sale Price $267.50 See on Amazon

Flysums Velvet Hangers 60 Pack, Black Add a little glam to your closet with these sturdy velvet hangers in a variety of luxe colors. They’ll be especially cute for those tiny dorm closets that sometimes don’t have any doors and are just open for the world to see. Make it cute! Original Price $20.59, Sale Price $19.79 See on Amazon

Amazon Basics 6-Piece hand Towel Set This 6-piece hand towel pack is all you need to keep your shared bathroom clean and tidy. Original Price $18.04, Sale Price $11.99 See on Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K A streaming stick like this Roku is as essential as towels and cooking utensils. What else are you going to do after showering and making some macaroni and cheese after a long study day? Plus, being the person with the good TV is a great way to make some new friends. Original Price $49.99, Sale Price $29.99 See on Amazon

Feit Electric LED String Lights How cute are these LED lights? If you want to Rory Gilmore-ify your dorm room, this is almost all it takes. Just check your school handbook to make sure there isn’t some silly rule banning cuteness (and OK, fire safety). Original Price $35.99, Sale Price $27.71 See on Amazon

SONGMICS Laundry Hamper with Lid It’s no fun to think about doing laundry in college, but this cute, foldable, bamboo hamper will at least have you handling your dirty socks in style. Original Price $41.99, Sale Price $35.09 See on Amazon

Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set Trust us, if you have a kitchen in your college living space, you need everything in here. Original Price $28.99, Sale Price $21.99 See on Amazon

Command X-Large Matte Black Triple Hook It is insane what a proper door hook can do for your life. It sounds dumb, but in tight spaces, being able to hang up bulky coats so you can actually access your clothes in a closet is a game changer. Or even just hang your bath towels. Take it from us, you need a sturdy hook like this one. Original Price $14.99, Sale Price $11.59 See on Amazon

INK+IVY Bree Knit Throw Blanket This knit throw blanket is the perfect weight and comes in a ton of colors to match whatever sheets you fall in love with. Original Price $89.99, Sale Price $52.24 See on Amazon