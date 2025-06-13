Need Inspo For Your Dopamine Nail Art? TikTok Has You Covered

One thing about me is that I’ll never say no to a manicure — especially a colorful one. Bright red? Sign me up. Hot pink? Hell yeah! A multi-colored French-tip? Absolutely. And the “dopamine nail art” trend circulating on TikTok is just another dangerous excuse for me to spend more money on my nails whilst feeling my best doing it — so honestly, it’s 100% worth it.

Just in time for summer, the dopamine nail art trend is exactly what it sounds like: painting your nails in bright, feel-good colors to release some extra dopamine in your daily life by simply looking down at your nails. Much like the “dopamine dressing” trend on TikTok from a couple of years ago, where you dress in multiple bold colors, you’re meant to paint each of your nails in different ways — vibrant colors, intricate designs, unique patterns, you name it. (Think almost like a rainbow, or even a multilayered one.)

But with so many different colors and combinations to choose from, it can feel overwhelming deciding exactly what you want to do for your first dopamine set (as if the nail salon isn’t overwhelming enough). So I’ve formulated a list of five nail set ideas for your next salon visit, so you can feel and look your best

What are some Dopamine nail art ideas?

Want to hop on the trend? TikTok has you covered.

If these dopamine nail art ideas haven’t convinced you that they’ll release more of your feel-good hormones and boost your mood overall — just give it a try! I promise that once you do, you’ll never look back.