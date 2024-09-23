Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
donna kelce hat
donna kelce hat
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Style > Fashion

Donna Kelce Wore A Chiefs Hat With A Hidden Meaning For Travis & Taylor

Charlotte Pompa

As we continue to follow the iconic singer-athlete relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which has captured our hearts, fans have become obsessed over even the smallest of details to get an inside look into their relationship. One such detail was the baseball hat Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, showcased during a Chiefs game earlier this month on Sunday, Sept. 5. Passionate Tayvis supporters noticed the simple accessory had a few hidden details that point to just how romantic Kelce and Swift’s relationship has become. 

The hat Mama Kelce wore prominently featured the Kansas City Chiefs logo, beautifully adorned with flowers and Kelce’s jersey number, 87. To the outside eye, the flowers seemed merely decorative. However, fans quickly identified a more profound significance in the floral arrangement showcased on the hat. The floral embroidery — which included both holly and cosmos flowers — represent the birth flowers of both Kelce and Swift, making this hat the perfect accessory to cheer on the Chiefs and the happy couple. Because Donna Kelce wore this hat publicly, fans took that as her proudly showing off her acceptance and support of her son’s relationship with Swift. 

donna kelce hat
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The creativity behind this charming hat comes from the talented TikToker Alexa Pearlmutter, aka @lexidoodlz. Pearlmutter’s TikTok feed highlights many of her different projects, but she’s most well-known for her personalized and handmade hat embroidery. 

Pearlmutter took to her account to share an emotional video expressing her excitement about the project. She wrote in the caption, “All the emotions these past two days. ❤️🙌🏼🫶🥹 So honored to have made this! My general idea was to incorporate matching florals to pair with the red/white asymmetrical logo and work.” Pearlmutter didn’t mention the significance of the flowers in her post, but a fan commented under the video, “Travis and Taylor’s birth flowers???” to which Pearlmutter replied with a wink face emoji. 

@lexidoodlz

All the emotions these past two days. ❤️🙌🏼🫶🥹 So honored to have made this! My general idea was to incorporate matching florals to pair with the red/white asymmetical logo and work @Travis Kelces #87 into the design. @Chiefs #fyp #chiefskingdom #donnakelce #mamakelce #gochiefs

♬ the alchemy ts sped up – Swiftie_Jean-Alex 😁✨

Considering Pearlmutter didn’t mention the details of the flowers’ significance in her video, it’s possible Donna Kelce had no idea about the meaning before wearing the hat. But I, like many other fans, would like to believe that she did, and totally approves of this superstar couple.

While the hat Pearlmutter created for Mama Kelce isn’t currently for sale, she does have other embroidered products available in her Etsy store, including The Tortured Poets Department hats and New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce hats.

As we eagerly follow what happens next in the evolving love story of Swift and Kelce, every small detail — whether it’s a thoughtfully-crafted accessory or a heartful hug, adds significant meaning to the journey of Tayvis. Swifties and NFL fans remain captivated, eagerly waiting for the next developments in their relationship.

Charlotte is a National Writer for the style section of Her Campus Media. She was born and raised in New York City and is a junior attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She splits her time between NYC and Dallas but is about to study abroad in Barcelona for three months. At SMU, Charlotte is triple majoring in economics, fashion media, and journalism and proudly holds the Academic Excellence Coordinator position for her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. She seamlessly manages her academics, workload, and social life. This past semester, she was enrolled in six classes. She achieved a GPA of 3.95 while also holding a position as a marketing and sales intern at Greek House and writing for her school’s fashion and lifestyle multimedia publication, SMU Look Media. She then spent her summer interning in public relations and media for Brandsway Creative and Aply. She credits her parents for her success. Her interest in fashion stemmed from her mother, who attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and worked within the industry. She has always been and will continue to be a role model for Charlotte because of her innate hard-working ethic and fashion sense. In her free time, Charlotte often spends time with friends, watching reality TV, or listening to music.