Donna Kelce Wore A Chiefs Hat With A Hidden Meaning For Travis & Taylor

As we continue to follow the iconic singer-athlete relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which has captured our hearts, fans have become obsessed over even the smallest of details to get an inside look into their relationship. One such detail was the baseball hat Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, showcased during a Chiefs game earlier this month on Sunday, Sept. 5. Passionate Tayvis supporters noticed the simple accessory had a few hidden details that point to just how romantic Kelce and Swift’s relationship has become.

The hat Mama Kelce wore prominently featured the Kansas City Chiefs logo, beautifully adorned with flowers and Kelce’s jersey number, 87. To the outside eye, the flowers seemed merely decorative. However, fans quickly identified a more profound significance in the floral arrangement showcased on the hat. The floral embroidery — which included both holly and cosmos flowers — represent the birth flowers of both Kelce and Swift, making this hat the perfect accessory to cheer on the Chiefs and the happy couple. Because Donna Kelce wore this hat publicly, fans took that as her proudly showing off her acceptance and support of her son’s relationship with Swift.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The creativity behind this charming hat comes from the talented TikToker Alexa Pearlmutter, aka @lexidoodlz. Pearlmutter’s TikTok feed highlights many of her different projects, but she’s most well-known for her personalized and handmade hat embroidery.

Pearlmutter took to her account to share an emotional video expressing her excitement about the project. She wrote in the caption, “All the emotions these past two days. ❤️🙌🏼🫶🥹 So honored to have made this! My general idea was to incorporate matching florals to pair with the red/white asymmetrical logo and work.” Pearlmutter didn’t mention the significance of the flowers in her post, but a fan commented under the video, “Travis and Taylor’s birth flowers???” to which Pearlmutter replied with a wink face emoji.

Considering Pearlmutter didn’t mention the details of the flowers’ significance in her video, it’s possible Donna Kelce had no idea about the meaning before wearing the hat. But I, like many other fans, would like to believe that she did, and totally approves of this superstar couple.

While the hat Pearlmutter created for Mama Kelce isn’t currently for sale, she does have other embroidered products available in her Etsy store, including The Tortured Poets Department hats and New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce hats.

As we eagerly follow what happens next in the evolving love story of Swift and Kelce, every small detail — whether it’s a thoughtfully-crafted accessory or a heartful hug, adds significant meaning to the journey of Tayvis. Swifties and NFL fans remain captivated, eagerly waiting for the next developments in their relationship.