10 Decision Day Outfits To Hard Launch Your Future

National College Decision Day is May 10, but that doesn’t mean that some people won’t be rolling out their choice of schools all spring long. And like everything else, it’s all happening on social media, so you want to look the part. Hopefully, you’ve already ordered some merch from your college or university, like a hoodie, shirt, sweatpants, or even an understated baseball cap. From there, it’s easy peasy to mix and match your school’s merch with basic bottoms for the perfect Decision Day photoshoot or party.

Then again, you can also get creative with t-shirts and tank tops in your school colors, or pair a crewneck with a perky skirt or dress for an old-school collegiate look. A Decision Day outfit doesn’t have to be complicated, so don’t overthink it. Everything on the list below are also fairly basic wardrobe essentials you might just want for summer anyway, and if you have a new t-shirt in your school colors, then you’ll be even better off come fall when you need to go root for your school at a sporting event. So shopping for Decision Day is also practical! Now, all you need is the best Instagram caption to seal the deal.

Basketball Jersey Channel Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and others with a basketball jersey for your college of choice. See on Homefield

Baseball cap Want something subtle that will last you your entire college career? This baseball cap collection at Homefield is the perfect option. See on Homefield

College Raglan Shirt Perfect for Decision Day and your first year as a student, this baseball raglan top is both sporty and has a ton of school pride. (This site has a ton of school options!) See on Charlie Hustle

College t-shirt Are you entering Decision Day undecided? No problem — let the world know that you’re going to college, it’s just TBD, with this t-shirt that just says “College.” See on Hometown Apparel

Hair Accessories Want to show your school spirit in every which way? Teleties has both hair clips and hair ties for a ton of colleges around the country. See on Teleties

Hey Dude Shoes We can’t think of a better way to show off your new stomping grounds than through a pair of college-branded boat shoes. See on Hey Dude

Adidas track Pants Much like jeans, Adidas track pants never go out of style. The brand has re-released some of their older relaxed styles that are just begging for a simple college t-shirt to announce that you’re going to the big leagues. Mix with a pair of basic sneakers (Adidas or otherwise as long as they aren’t your Nike AF1s) to finish the cool, sporty vibe. See on ASOS

A non-decision hoodie Listen, not everyone has to have their minds made up about going to college right this very minute. Even if it is decision day. Things work out and you can say just as much with this hoodie as your decision-day outfit. See on Amazon

aerie baseball tee Not really feeling the Decision Day vibe, but still want to wear a nod to your new school? Try out one of these simple — and subtle! — baseball tees from Aerie in the colors of your college. See on Aerie