This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Between studying for finals, packing up your dorm, and applying for summer jobs, May is busy — which is probs why Mother’s Day always seems to come out of nowhere. And even though your Mom loves and appreciates whatever you get her (even when the present is simply ~just your presence~) she deserves something a little more special this year.

If you’re already starting to brainstorm what you’re going to surprise your mom with, hit pause because CVS has literally everything you’ll need for a thoughtful and personal Mother’s Day gift, like cute items that fit in perfectly with her interests and all of the supplies you need to wrap it.

CVS *also* has customizable photo products that your mom will love just as much as your wallet does! Starting April 20, CVS Photo has a major discount and sale in honor of Mother’s Day. Just use the code FREEAPRIL between 4/27 and 4/28, to get a *FREE* 8×10 Print!

Check out all the iconic Mother’s Day gift options at CVS and get inspo on creative and unique ways to package each item to bring your present to the next level, making it the best Mother’s

Day yet. (Also, don’t forget to mark your calendars because Mother’s Day is on May 11!)

For The Java Mama JAVA MAMA If your Mom is a coffee connoisseur, this gift is an absolute must to thank her for “bean” awesome. Head online to CVS Photo to customize a Custom Photo Mug with your fave photos (and mems!) through the years and play around with the design. What color do you want the mug to be? Do you want it to have a collage-style layout? Or maybe you want to add some embellishments, like flowers or hearts? Once you finalize the Custom Photo Mug, grab some coffee beans, a basket, and some tissue paper at CVS to bundle it together for a fab-brew-lous Mother’s Day gift. Take it one step further and also add a customizable Travel Tumbler for coffee on the go! Start Customizing

A Photo Mug

For The Paparazzi Mommy Paparazzi Mommy Your mom didn’t just cheer on the sidelines of every game, give a standing ovation at the talent show, and sit in the front row at every graduation — she also was there capturing and documenting every moment. To thank her for showing up all those years, give her a photo-focused prezzy! Look through your albums to find the perfect pic to turn into a 16×20 canvas. While you’re online at CVS Photo, order a few extra photos using code FREEAPRIL for a free 8×10 print to add to your gift alongside two disposable cameras. Wrap all of the gifts in a big bag with tissue paper (which are all available for purchase at CVS!) for a photo-worthy Mother’s Day gift. Order Your Canvas Now

For The Beach Bum Mum BEACH BUM MUM Making sandcastles. Jumping over the waves. Playing games on a big blanket. You and your mom have had so many good times at the beach together, so it’ll mean a lot to her to get her a beach-themed present for Mother’s Day this year. In addition to customizing a CVS Photo Travel Tumbler that’s ideal for keeping her iced tea cold throughout a beach day, order a Swig Zippi Cooler from CVS, too, and add other beach-day supplies to it, like sunscreen, a beach towel, and sunnies! Your mom will love it so much that she’ll probs suggest you go to the beach right after opening it. Design Your

Travel Tumbler Now

For The Flower Power Parent FLOWER POWER PARENT We’ve all heard our moms tell us that they *really* don’t need anything and not to get them a gift — but your mom is your BSF, so of course, you’re still going to get her something for Mother’s Day! Skip the extra goodies and keep it simple with a CVS Photo Travel Tumbler covered in the cutest pics of the two of you together. To make it even more special (while still keeping it low-key to honor your mom’s wish of no big gifts) grab a bouquet from your local florist and display it in the Tumbler for a beautiful and unique present bound to make your flower-loving mom bloom with happiness. Design Your

Travel Tumbler Now

For The Sweetest Mother THE SWEETEST MOTHER It’s no secret that your mom has a sweet tooth. When you ask if she wants to get a sweet treat after dinner, her answer is never no, and you can always rely on her to have candy in her purse. For Mother’s Day this year, sweeten up your already-sweet CVS Photo Custom Photo Mug by adding delish candies to it! CVS has a wide selection of treats, from chocolates to gummies to sours, so you’ll have no trouble finding her favorites. Her dentist might not be too happy about this Mother’s Day gift, but she sure will be! Order Your Custom

Photo Mug Now

Are you and your sibs looking for more inspo on what to get Mom for Mother’s Day? Browse all of the other incredible gifts available now at CVS!

HELLO MELLO

Satin Pajamas These adorbs PJs would pair perfectly with fuzzy socks. Shop Now MOTHER’S DAY

TOTE BAG We totes vote this tote as an iconic Mother’s Day gift! Shop Now PINK Floral

Texture Jar This Floral Jar plus the 16×20 canvas? A perfect prezzy! Shop Now HydraPeak Blue

Travel Tumbler Get this awesome tumbler for your awesome mom! Shop Now HYDRAPEAK PINK

TRAVEL Tumbler If your mom is always on the go, then this is a must. Shop Now

Head to CVS.com right to take advantage of the huge Mother’s Day sales going on now at CVS. Just use the code FREEAPRIL between 4/27 and 4/28, to get a *FREE* 8×10 Print!

Here’s to the best Mother’s Day yet with the most special, customized, and affordable gifts from CVS!