This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

The only thing better than finding a budget-friendly beauty product that actually works: seeing it go on sale. The highly anticipated CVS Epic Beauty Sale is back, and we have all of the details on how to save big and which items you’ll definitely want in your cart.

The sale has two parts: From 3/1 to 3/14, you’ll get $10 off when you spend $30 on Beauty and Personal Care products. Then, from 3/15 to 3/28, you can earn $100s of ExtraBucks Rewards when you shop your beauty faves.

To unlock the savings and earn rewards, you’ll need a free ExtraCare card, which you can get online or in a CVS store. Take a peek at what we’ll be stocking up on during the sale below and shop the full CVS Epic Beauty Sale now!

Maybelline Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse ($10) If you’re packing light for a spring break carry-on, this multi-use mousse is a must. Swipe this transfer-resistant, sweat-resistant, crease-resistant formula on your lips and cheeks for an easy hint of color that lasts all day. Shop Now

essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Glass Nails Collection ($13) Scheduling a trip to the salon when you have midterms, spring break, and campus events? Couldn’t be us. Apply two coats of this essie polish for a sleek glass effect or a third coat for full coverage. Shop Now

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Slipstick ($10) A gorgeous color and nourishing lip balm all in one. This e.l.f. Glow Reviver Slipstick has squalane, shea butter, and jojoba oil to hydrate and smooth your lips with every swipe. Shop Now

TRESemme A-List Collection Workable Hairspray, Golden Vanilla & Sandalwood ($15) We can’t decide our favorite part about this long-lasting hairspray: the perfume-worthy scent or the dual-sided nozzle that lets you adjust from a strong hold to a light hold, depending on your style. Shop Now

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All in 1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover ($16) IYKYK, micellar water is the easiest way to wipe away makeup and cleanse your skin. This Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water is gentle enough to remove eye makeup but tough enough to leave skin feeling fresh. Trust us, you’re going to want the bigger bottle. Shop Now

Neutrogena Stubborn Acne Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches ($11) We’ve all experienced the horror of feeling a pimple pop up before a big event, only to realize we’re fresh out of blemish patches. Stock up while they’re on sale at CVS to stop stress zits in their tracks! Shop Now

Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste ($10) A bright, confidence-boosting smile is always the best accessory. Stock up on this clinically proven formula with 2% hydrogen peroxide that starts whitening after the first brush. Shop Now

Shop more on-sale finds at CVS.com/EpicBeauty!