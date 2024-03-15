These St. Patty’s Day Baby Tees Have The Ultimate Cool Girl Vibes

With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about what outfit you’ll pull out of your closet to avoid getting pinched this holiday season. St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday, March 17 this year, which means that I (personally) will be putting on a comfy outfit and chilling with my friends. But, if I were to go out, you could count on me to wear a cute St. Patrick’s Day baby tee that screams “cool girl.”

Green is actually one of my favorite colors, so I have a lot of it in my closet, but I’m always looking for something new to add to my closet, especially more casual, as most of my greens are going out tops. I’ve recently been trying to add more baby tees to my collection, as I don’t have very many, and St. Patrick’s Day feels like the perfect occasion to justify a new top. No matter if I decide to lounge at home or hit the town, this shirt style is flattering and comfortable for any occasion on the holiday.

If you’re looking for something new to add to your collection and haven’t been able to find any looks that you love, then look no further than these 15 St. Patty’s Day baby tees I think are perfect for this holiday season. After all, we have to make sure our friends and family won’t take advantage of our lack of green and give us a good pinch, right?