These St. Patty’s Day Baby Tees Have The Ultimate Cool Girl Vibes

With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about what outfit you’ll pull out of your closet to avoid getting pinched this holiday season. St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday, March 17 this year, which means that I (personally) will be putting on a comfy outfit and chilling with my friends. But, if I were to go out, you could count on me to wear a cute St. Patrick’s Day baby tee that screams “cool girl.”
Green is actually one of my favorite colors, so I have a lot of it in my closet, but I’m always looking for something new to add to my closet, especially more casual, as most of my greens are going out tops. I’ve recently been trying to add more baby tees to my collection, as I don’t have very many, and St. Patrick’s Day feels like the perfect occasion to justify a new top. No matter if I decide to lounge at home or hit the town, this shirt style is flattering and comfortable for any occasion on the holiday.
If you’re looking for something new to add to your collection and haven’t been able to find any looks that you love, then look no further than these 15 St. Patty’s Day baby tees I think are perfect for this holiday season. After all, we have to make sure our friends and family won’t take advantage of our lack of green and give us a good pinch, right?
- Here For The Boys Tee ($27)
Kicking off with this casual shirt, whether you’re hitting the pubs or enjoying a cozy night in, this soft and comfortable tee will keep you stylish with the Irish festivities.
- Lucky 8 Tee ($13)
This tee features the Lucky 8 Ball as cherries, and offers a simple yet fun style to celebrate Saint Patty’s Day.
- Lucky You Tee ($20)
The message of this is simple: you’re lucky to have me around. This is the kind of confidence I want come March 17.
- Saint Patty’s Coquette Tee ($8)
Coquette is all the rage now, and the cute little emblems like the bow, green lips, and shamrocks are a cute and subtle way to ring in the holiday.
- Magically Delicious ($17)
I admit I am a Lucky Charms lover, so this shirt is a nod to both the cereal and our favorite Leprechaun just in time for the Irish holiday.
- Irish Boys Shirt ($17)
Plain and simple. Any Irish boy will love you the moment he sees this sentiment on your shirt.
- Everyone Loves an Irish Girl ($17)
Now, if you’re Irish, you may as well clue people in on the fact that this is your holiday. You deserve to be celebrated.
- Y2K Saint Patty’s Day ($17)
Same as the coquette shirt, this Y2K style shirt features mini designs to celebrate the holiday. I personally love the fortune cookie with the lucky girl fortune– super cute.
- Yes, Paddy? Shirt ($35)
If you’re looking for a shirt that’s whimsical and perhaps a bit more suggestive, this is the perfect shirt to give everyone a good chuckle.
- Green Martini Shirt ($20)
Simple yet cute, this design features a cute and dainty martini to ring in this Saint Patrick’s Day.
- Glitter Clovers Top ($25)
I love me some glitter, and these shiny shamrocks are super cute for any occasion.
- Irish Pub Top ($27)
This shirt is super casual but super cute, and Saint Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to pull it out and wear it around town.
- Day Drink Top ($27)
It’s up to you if you agree with this prompt or not, but this shirt is sure to prompt a smile if you’re out drinking with friends. (If you’re 21+, OFC.)
- Lucky Shirt ($25)
This shirt is lucky. And green. Need I say more?
- Lucky Vibes Only ($24)
I think everyone can agree with this sentiment for this Saint Patrick’s Day; Lucky Vibes Only. What more is there to say?