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When the temperatures start dropping, my social calendar starts looking a little less exciting and my desire to become one with my blankets starts looking a lot more appealing. And honestly? I don’t think I’m alone. Between chilly morning commutes, freezing classrooms, and the general struggle of leaving a perfectly warm bed, winter is basically one long excuse to get cozy. Which is exactly why cozy holiday gifts for your friends that prioritize comfort are always a good idea.

If you’re shopping for your besties this holiday season and have absolutely no idea what to get them, consider this your sign to lean into the cozy. After all, everyone deserves a little extra warmth when the weather outside is doing the absolute most. Whether your friends are self-proclaimed homebodies, professional nap-takers, or the type to complain about being cold even when they’re wearing three layers, there’s something special about receiving a gift that makes staying in feel like a luxury. Think plush blankets, fuzzy slippers, soft pajamas, and all the little winter essentials that turn an ordinary night at home into a full-blown self-care experience.

So, if you’re looking for thoughtful holiday gifts for friends that are both practical and ridiculously cute, I’ve got you covered. From cozy winter accessories to comforting home essentials, these 12 gifts will keep your favorite people warm, comfy, and feeling loved all season long. After all, the best gift of all is giving your friends another reason to cancel plans and romanticize staying home. And honestly, who could blame them?

Aerie Aerie Fringe Plaid Blanket Scarf ($40) This scarf is basically a wearable blanket, which means your friend can stay warm without sacrificing their outfit. The classic plaid print and fringe detailing make it an effortlessly cute winter accessory, whether they’re bundling up for a chilly commute or wrapping themselves in an extra layer during a cozy day indoors. See On Aerie

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Sherpa Throw ($55) If your friend is basically a blanket burrito all winter long, this throw blanket is about to become their new favorite thing. With ultra-soft brushed fleece on one side and snuggly sherpa on the other, this cozy throw offers double the comfort. Plus, you can even add a monogram to make it extra special. See On L.L.Bean

Anthropologie Anthropologie Velvet Faux Fur Earmuffs ($34) These earmuffs are proof that staying warm doesn’t mean sacrificing a cute outfit. With a plush faux-fur finish and soft velvet detailing, they’re the perfect little winter accessory for keeping your friend’s ears toasty while adding a touch of extra glamour to even the coldest-weather look. See On Anthropologie

Ulta Beauty ULTA Beauty Cozy Socks ($10) These socks are a little reminder that the best holiday gifts don’t have to be extravagant to make someone’s day. With a soft, warm knit feel and an easy one-size-fits-most design, they’re perfect for keeping your friend’s feet toasty during chilly mornings, self-care nights, and, of course, their next marathon lounging session. See On Ulta Beauty

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Stewart Plaid Scent Collection Votive Candle ($20) Your friend’s space deserves to smell like a cozy winter wonderland, and this candle is just the thing to make that happen. With fresh notes of Siberian fir, spruce pine, juniper berries, and cedarwood, this festive fragrance brings all the magic of a Christmas tree indoors. No freezing trip to the tree farm required. See On Pottery Barn

GAP GAP Sherpa Slippers ($30) With a plush sherpa exterior and soft sole, these brown slippers are perfect for padding around the house on chilly winter mornings or settling in for a much-needed night of doing absolutely nothing. See On GAP

Quince Quince Extra-Soft Everyday Fleece Joggers ($40) These high-waisted joggers feature a relaxed boyfriend fit, adjustable drawstring waistband, and brushed fleece interior for maximum coziness. They’re perfect for lounging at home or running errands when getting dressed feels a little too ambitious. See On Quince

American Eagle American Eagle Low-Rise Cozy Corduroy Cargo Pant ($80) These pants are for the friend who wants to look effortlessly put-together without giving up comfort. Made from soft, wide-wale corduroy, they feature a relaxed, baggy fit, roomy cargo pockets, and adjustable ankle drawstrings that let you switch between a wide-leg silhouette and a jogger look. Basically, cozy meets cool-girl style. See On American Eagle