College Game Day Is A Fashion Moment, & Students Let Us In On Their Style Essentials

Back in my day, dressing up for college game day meant a basic T-shirt I got for free and a trusted pair of (slightly pilled) leggings. But in 2026, game day outfits are more than just the tee you got during Welcome Week — they’re major fashion moments. On college campuses nationwide, students are showing up and showing out to cheer on their teams in style. So, what are the college game day fashion essentials? I spoke to college women at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for some boots-on-the-ground intel — and to ask them more about their go-to game day looks.

At massive schools like Wisco, game day is an event — and fashion is at the forefront. During Wisco’s homecoming weekend, Urban Outfitters and Levi’s teamed up to offer an entire weekend experience tied to UO’s All Together Now campaign, including a free (!) concert featuring WHATMORE, Mack Keane, and The Linda Lindas. The brand also held an event in Madison’s Urban Outfitters store, where college students could shop and customize a selection of denim from Levi’s. So, when game day rolled around, college women at Wisco were fitted up in their game day finest — and I had to keep up.

While in Wisco, I took inspiration from the cool, fitted-up college girls on campus — who look way cuter for class than I ever did in university. One thing I learned? Comfort is key, but that doesn’t mean you need to rock a pair of sweatpants. Instead, college women opt for baggy denim and cargo pants — which I could definitely get behind. So, for Wisco game day, I showed up in the BDG Sunridge Mid-Rise Cargo Balloon Pants ($79) and the BDG 33 Jersey Graphic V-Neck Baby Tee ($36) for a comfy, cool-girl vibe. (My mom told me I looked like a senior in college, so mission accomplished.) But along with just observing what college girls are wearing to game day, I took things a step further and asked Wisco students for their game day fashion essentials — and here’s what they said. photo by julianna marie

photo by julianna marie According to Wisco junior Kaitlyn, patterns are huge this year. “My game day essential is anything with a pattern,” she tells Her Campus. “So, like, stripes, polka dots, gingham — anything as long as it’s in Wisconsin’s colors.” Styling a pattern is one of the simplest (and most unique) ways to create an outfit for game day. To do this, you can find a top in a pattern of your choosing that also features your school’s colors — like red and white, blue and gold, orange and green, you get the idea — and pair it with anything from a simple denim mini to a pair of coordinating colored jeans. Along with patterns, denim is also an essential for game day fashion, according to Stacy, a junior. “I just love denim everything,” she says. “It’s a classic.”

Incorporating denim into a game day ‘fit could look like adding a denim jacket over a university T-shirt, or styling your favorite crewneck with a denim mini skirt or your favorite pair of jeans. Statement accessories are also essentials for game day — especially a cute pair of shoes. “My red boots are an essential,” says Gwen, a sophomore. “They go with everything, honestly.” Wisco sophomore Amelia also says that a pair of statement shoes is her go-to for game day. “I love my red Adidas,” she says. “They’re super comfy and perfect for game day.” Of course, your statement shoes don’t have to be red for game day: There are tons of options for cute boots, sneakers, loafers, and other footwear out there that can coordinate with your university’s colors. photo by julianna marie

photo by julianna marie Aside from footwear, though, other popular statement accessories are things like sunglasses, crochet cardigans, a cute bag, and even face tattoos and paint. “I like a tattoo,” says Wisco senior Lauren. “They’re fun! Whether they’re on the face, on your chest, on your arm — I just think they’re so cute.” While college women do have different approaches to how they style their game day fits, there’s one thing they have in common: their excitement to see what their peers are wearing to the game. “Everyone dresses in their own way,” says Lauren. “It’s awesome to see everyone’s personal style — some people are wearing full Badgers apparel, and others just wear the colors in a cool way.” Wisco senior Anna feels similarly. “I love seeing all of the things people have thrifted or gotten from the bookstore and how they style them,” she says.

When it comes to game day fashion, the most important thing is to have fun with it. Whether you’re decked out in branded university apparel or opting to style your school colors in a unique way, game day fashion on college campuses is all about repping your school and your own personal style.