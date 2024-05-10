Wait… Do Charlotte Tilbury’s New Fragrances *Really* Boost Your Mood?

A perfume that can potentially spray the blues away? What kind of sorcery is this? The first-ever Charlotte Tilbury “emotion-enhancing” fragrances dropped on April 30, and now, we all want to know one thing: do they actually work?

Tilbury’s Fragrance Collection of Emotions each comes packaged in a colorful potion-like vial that exudes mystical, spiritual energy. It’s giving cottagecore witch apothecary and I have to say, I love it. The collection has six scents (and moods) to choose from. “LOVE FREQUENCY” has a woody floral scent to boost love, “MORE SEX” has a musky leather and sandalwood smell to boost feelings of seduction, “JOYPHORIA” is “happiness in a bottle” that smells like warm floral vanilla, “COSMIC POWER” is a spicy amber perfume for empowerment, “CALM BLISS” has a fresh, floral aquatic scent for relaxation, and “MAGIC ENERGY” is a citrus woody fragrance made to boost your energy.

Apparently, these beauties are powered by “emotion-boosting molecules” and 40 years of research. An emotion-based fragrance collection has been a long time in the making for Tilbury. “I have always been fascinated by the magical time-traveling ability of fragrance to unlock memories and emotions! Fragrance can help transform the way you feel, it can create a magical aura around you… it has endless invisible powers!” Tilbury wrote on her website.

So, does Tilbury’s Fragrance Collection of Emotions actually work? Do they even smell good? Beauty TikTokers are testing them out so we don’t have to, and there seem to be some mixed opinions…

New York Beauty TikToker @_leaveitblankk tried each scent at her local Sephora and didn’t really know how to feel. “CALM BLISS” left her feeling underwhelmed instead of relaxed. “I honestly imagined it to smell better and I was a bit disappointed,” she said in a TikTok. “MAGIC ENERGY” was a confusing scent for her. “I wasn’t sure how I felt about it, but then I gave it another sniff and it was actually quite alright,” she said.

She confirmed that “JOYPHORIA” had a fresh, floral scent with a hint of vanilla and it might have been her favorite. But overall, this collection just wasn’t for her. “Honestly, I wasn’t really wowed by any of them, so I left empty-handed,” she said. Thank you for your honesty, queen.

Lifestyle TikToker Mena Adubea did not like “MORE SEX.” “Something about it smells deep and gritty. I don’t like it. I just don’t like it,” she said in TikTok. Adubea had a different opinion on “LOVE FREQUENCY.” “There’s a brightness to this. It’s a little bit sweet and smokey. I like it. But, I don’t know where I would wear this to,” Adubea said. “COSMIC ENERGY” was a hard no for her. In all, she couldn’t get behind the collection. “I would never wear these. I could tolerate one or two in the house, but on my body?” she asked.

Perfume TikToker @littlemissperfume was vibing with the Collection of Emotions. “LOVE FREQUENCY is a floral fragrance that I would wear because it’s not too intense so it’s not going to give me a headache,” she said in a TikTok. She confirmed that the main notes of “LOVE FREQUENCY” are rose and musk. In her opinion, “MAGIC ENERGY” “smells like you’re walking through a forest,” she said. It’s for the nature and forest-loving girlies.

On the other hand, “CALM BLISS” is both fresh and warm with a tonka bean note. “I feel like I’m going to be wearing this [“CALM BLISS”] all summer,” she said. In her eyes, “JOYPHORIA” is going to be people’s ideal summer scent, with a vanilla, coconut, and white floral smell. “COSMIC POWER” is for those who want a harsher vanilla scent. “If you don’t just want a standard vanilla, I would try this one,” she explained.

It looks like TikTok isn’t completely in love with this collection, nor did we see any major mood boosts. But, maybe these fragrances will be life-changing for you. If you want to give Charlotte Tilbury’s Collection of Emotions a try, run to your nearest Sephora and test away!