Charli XCX’s Wedding Ring Is The Latest In A Huge New Jewelry Trend

Congratulations are in order for Charli Xcx. The singer had a low-key wedding to the 1975’s George Daniel on July 19, after first announcing their engagement in November 2023. Of course, in true brat fashion, Charli made some nontraditional wedding choices, including her wedding ring.

Charli Xcx’s wedding ring was apparently valued at about $13,500 (£10K), and features a platinum, twisted, overlapping design. It’s bolder than the standard wedding ring, but so eye-catching. While there aren’t any close up shots of the ring just yet, it makes a statement even from a distance. Chunky bands are the latest craze, with Dua Lipa also recently sporting a chunky, dome-banded, gold engagement ring. It seems like dainty and subtle is out, and bold is in.

Charli also stood out with her wedding dresses. (Yes, there were two.) One dress she wore was the stunning Vivienne Westwood Nova Cora Minidress ($5,010), an off-the-shoulder ruched look. While the gown’s style leans on the more traditional side, Charli added her own flair by opting for a shorter version, hitting just above the knees. While the dress is a mini, it remains classy, elegant, and timeless. Knowing Charli, it was no surprise to see that after her ceremony, she accessorized her bridal look with her signature big black sunglasses. In addition, Charli’s hair was left down and styled simply, adorned with a fingertip length veil. Overall, her mix of traditional wedding aesthetics and elements of her own style made for a look that was both classic and trendy, a perfect look for Charli.

Charli’s other dress was featured in a second TikTok she posted, captioned “bridal party energy!” Set to “Like A G6” by Far East Movement, Charli showed off her simpler white, long-sleeved mini dress.

From what fans have seen so far, Charli is loving married life. In her initial TikTok post, she playfully wrote “when george isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle” as she struts into the room, poses, and turns around, all set to her song “Girl, so confusing.” Though, she reassured her fans, captioning the video “luckily he did xx.”

Congratulations to the newly-married couple!