This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

There comes a point every summer when my thoughts are consumed by all things fall fashion. What will the hottest trends be? Which new staple pieces should I add to my closet? How soon is too soon to break out my cool girl denim? My mind becomes an endless photo dump of oversized jackets, off-the-shoulder sweaters, and more.

Well, guess what, babes? It’s that time of year again. I’m diving head-first into building my it-girl fall wardrobe, and I’ve been low-key obsessing over the latest styles from Garage. Here’s what I have in my shopping cart right now (P.S. You can shop them all here!):

1. An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater

Photo by Garage It’s fall fashion, *of course* I’m going to rock a sweater. This off-the-shoulder style is equal parts sexy and laidback, which means you can wear it whether you’re browsing at your local bookstore or grabbing dinner with your besties. Try styling your hair in a cute pony or messy bun to show off that neckline! Spongy Off Shoulder Sweater, Light Grey Mix, $50 See on Garage

2. Low-Rise, Baggy Jeans

Listen up, babes: low-rise, baggy jeans are it for fall. Dress them down with an oversized graphic tee, or dress them up with a spicy bustier — they’re my new favorite pair of jeans! Garage has so many hot styles to choose from this season, so I’ve added two different options to my cart. A girl can never have too many jeans, right?

3. A Graphic Cami

Photo by Garage There’s just something about a spaghetti strap cami that feels extra fun and flirty, especially when it has a sassy graphic on the front. A graphic cami is also perfect for those fall days that still feel like summer. Just don’t forget to bring a jacket in case it gets chilly, which brings me to… Femme Graphic Cami, Jet Black, $27 See on Garage

4. A Bomber Jacket

Photo by Garage I love a good sweater, but in my opinion, outerwear is the ultimate fall must-have. Not only is it necessary for those crisp, cool days, but the right style can instantly take your outfit to the next level. This year, I’ve got my eye on this oversized, vintage-inspired bomber jacket. It’s giving model-off-duty vibes, and I’m so here for it. Vintage Faux Leather Jacket, Washed Brown, $100 See on Garage

5. A Matching Denim Fit

You may or may not see me rocking a denim-on-denim fit this fall (spoiler: you definitely will). And I already know this matching set with a bustier top and slouchy, low-rise jeans will be a go-to. I’m picturing it paired with silver jewelry and a cherry red purse.

Photo by Garage Denim Keyhole Tie Bustier, Chloe Rinse Blue, $45 See on Garage Photo by Garage More denim coming on August 2!

6. A Micro-Mini Skort

Photo by Garage Just because the weather is getting colder, doesn’t mean you can’t look *hot*. So, why not show off a little leg this season with a micro-mini skort? Pair it with a fun top, a chunky belt, and a 90s-inspired up-do to turn heads at any event. Paris Micro Skort, Jet Black, $45 See on Garage

7. Basic Tops With A Twist

Photo by Garage I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for a good basic. My closet is filled with cropped tees, layering tanks, and other essentials that make getting ready as easy as possible. But basic doesn’t have to mean boring! I’ve been loving versatile, neutral tops that have unique style features like asymmetrical necklines, open backs, cut-outs, and more. Asymmetric Twisted Top, Jet Black, $30 See on Garage

8. A Monochromatic Look

Monochromatic sets are my ultimate hack for looking chic with minimal effort. I can’t wait to pair this sexy, open-back top with matching barrel leg sweats (a super on-trend silhouette, ICYMI) and some simple hoops for laid-back date nights, game nights with the girls, and more.

9. A Matching Athleisure Set

When I saw that Garage launched a line of activewear, I knew I had to cop a few pieces — and let me tell you, they’re serving top quality without the top price tag. This pilates-inspired set is soft, easy to style, and snatches you in all the right places. Complete the look with a matching jacket for those chilly mornings!

10. Mixing Metals

When it comes to my jewelry, I normally stick to one metal, but this season, I want to switch things up. So, I’ll be mixing and matching gold and silver necklaces, chunky hoops, and dainty rings to give my fall fits an effortlessly cool vibe.

It’s fall shopping time, besties, and Garage has everything you need to bring your dream wardrobe to life. Head to garageclothing.com to shop my fave styles for the season and so much more!

Building Your It-Girl Wardrobe for Fall?

We’ve got you. You can win a $2,500 shopping spree at Garage to shop the hottest fall styles! This is your chance to rewrite the rules, embrace your it-girl energy, and redefine what it means to look unforgettable in new fall fits. Head to garageclothing.com to enter!