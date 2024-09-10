Tailgating is truly one of the highlights of the typical college experience. It’s the perfect way to get hyped up on game day. With good food, yard games, and friend hangs, a good tailgate is a fun way to show school spirit and let loose amid a busy semester! You’ll probably find a tailgate before just about any sports game. The party usually takes place in the parking lot of the stadium or at someone’s house. So whether you’re going to a tailgate or hosting your own, Stanley and Target have you covered when it comes to your drinking gear, with Stanley’s Tailgating Collection at Target.

The Stanley brand has been around since 1913. But recently, it has risen to one of the top brands for the beverage enjoyers. Not only does Stanley make cups; the company also makes a variety of food containers that work for just about any occasion — yes, even tailgating. Stanley wants to make sure you’re tailgate-ready with its new Tailgating Collection, exclusively available at Target. The collection features a number of must-haves for the ultimate pregame party. From new items to exclusive colorways, you’re sure to be the coolest person wherever your next tailgate is!

Here’s what the lineup includes:

Courtesy of Target

First and foremost, Stanley put a school spirit spin on its classic tumblers with two exclusive colors as a part of its Tailgating Collection. You can find these tumblers at Target in the colors Chili, Admiral Blue, and Jet Black — perfect for matching with a wide variety of school colors!

Courtesy of Target

Stanley accessories have been a big trend lately as a way to customize your cup. Stanley must have taken note, because this Carry All is a great answer to that need. The Quencher Carry All comes in Jet Black and is a carrier for your cup with a pocket big enough for your phone and a strap that can cross over your body. Carrying around your 40 oz Stanley can be a chore, but this Carry All allows for you to have your tumbler while also being hands-free all day long!

Courtesy of Target

Say goodbye to red Solo cups with these stacking pints. Similar to the tumblers, these cups are double insulated, keeping your drinks cold for the whole tailgate and even into the football game. To make it better, they stack, so they can easily be stored when you’re all done with them. These stacking pints can be found in Chili, Admiral Blue, and Jet Black ($15).

Courtesy of Target

This next product takes water bottles to a whole new level. The Adventure To-Go Bottle is essential for those cold days when you need something warm — and trust me, you’re gonna need it as the days get chillier. The bottle keeps drinks like hot cocoa, coffee, and tea warm for up to 30 hours. It’s leakproof and slim, making it easy to pack before you head out to the tailgate. The best part? The lid is also a cup! You can find this bottle in Chili, Admiral Blue, and Jet Black.

Courtesy of Target

I don’t know about y’all, but I hate when my canned soda gets warm. Luckily, Stanley has an all-occasions can chiller that’s perfect for keeping your drinks cold for hours. The can can chiller comes in Chili, Admiral Blue, and Jet Black, and fits typical 12 oz cans. The can chiller also comes in a slim size for different sized cans! Plus, it’s double-insulated, so it keeps drinks cold without making your hands cold.

Courtesy of Target

The best part of tailgating, IMO? The food! It’s crucial your food stays hot for the event — enter: the Stay Hot Camp Crock, which keeps food hot for hours and can be used for just about anything. Not doing hot food? Totally fine! The Camp Crock can also be used as an ice bucket for drinks.