If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen bubble letter necklaces on some of your favorite celebs, including Love Island star Molly Mae, Emily Ratajkowski, and, Gen Z style icon Hailey Bieber. Bieber’s influence has recently brought these necklaces into the spotlight, making them a must-have accessory. While everyone is suddenly obsessed with this statement piece, it seems as though people may have forgotten the history of fashion. Before you go thinking this is just another cute trend, let me remind you that Black culture popularized personalized necklaces, diamond chains, and bubble-lettered accessories years ago within the world of hip-hop.

Bubble letter necklaces feature chunky, playful letters, often in a balloon-like, 3D style. They have such a nostalgic feel, reminiscent of early 2000s jewelry, and are often personalized with initials or words. But, let’s bring it back all the way to 1984. This was the golden age for hip-hop, music, art, and fashion. As fashion lovers know, different trends and styles elevate and come in waves. The men of rap group Run DMC were always featured with gold, rope-like chains in music videos, on magazine covers, and in public appearances. When it came to Black culture, having a chain meant you were that guy. Some may have called it “ghetto,” but to the Black community, chains were something to cherish.

Moving forward into the ‘80s and ‘90s, female rap burst onto the scene. From single artists such as Foxy Brown to groups such as TLC, Black women in rap and hip-hop were on the rise. Of course, having your diamond chain plastered in all of your pictures remained popular. Female rapper Lil’ Kim would wear her bubble letter “B” chain featuring a crown above it to show her audience that she was the “Queen Bee” when it came to the rap game. In all honesty, were you really in the rap industry if you didn’t have a chain to show off? It was bold, it was loud, and it was 100% hip-hop.

Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images

Moving into the 2000s, it seems as though every young Black girl wanted the infamous Nicki Minaj Barbie chain. Covered in diamonds, her iconic chain symbolized her unique blend of fierce ambition and playful persona. The chain quickly became a visual representation of her brand — an assertive and glamorous statement that resonated with fans worldwide. The Barbie chain has not only cemented her status as a trendsetter but also highlighted her role in challenging norms and redefining female empowerment in hip-hop.

As hip-hop continues to dominate the airwaves for men and women, the style that comes with it is just as electric. Nowadays, custom jewelry has a huge impact in the hip-hop industry. Think massive chains and iced-out pendants. But it isn’t just about looking good. This jewelry is about making a statement, showing off success, and owning identity.

Several prominent celebrities in hip-hop have embraced bubble letter statement necklaces, further popularizing this distinctive trend. Well-known and loved rappers like Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion have frequently sported these bold accessories, using them to make striking personal and fashion statements. Lil Wayne, known for his boundary-pushing fashion choices, has been seen rocking oversized bubble letter chains that spell out his moniker, reinforcing his larger-than-life persona. Similarly, Megan Thee Stallion often incorporates eye-catching “Hot Girl” and “STALLI” diamond necklaces into her outfits, showcasing her individuality. These celebrities have continued the legacy of having these pieces represent symbols of success and self-expression within the hip-hop community.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Black culture has profoundly shaped the world of fashion through its embrace of bubble letter necklaces and statement accessories. So, sure, Hailey Bieber might be the face of the trend now. But the truth is, these necklaces have never really gone out of style. They’ve been a staple in the Black community for decades. Now, as more people discover this trend, it’s cool to see it get the love it deserves. But let’s not forget where it came from. These necklaces are more than just cute accessories — they’re pieces of Black art.