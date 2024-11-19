The Boys Lie Black Friday Sale Is Already Live & It’s *Huge*

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
We all know the feeling of wanting a major refresh in our closets, but not wanting to spend full price on getting there. From luxury items to aesthetically-pleasing accessories, holiday season sales are the best time to shop for the products that have been on your wishlist the last few months. With this in mind, the Black Friday deals are starting early this year, so you’re in luck! There’s a couple brands and sales that we can’t miss out on, and the Boys Lie Black Friday sale is one of them.
For the streetwear lovers, Boys Lie is offering a can’t-miss opportunity for fashion lovers to score some of the most sought-after styles at a fraction of the price this Black Friday. Known for its unapologetically bold designs, Boys Lie has built a reputation for creating clothing that speaks to those who embrace individuality and challenge the status quo. From graphic tees and cozy sweatshirts to statement-making accessories, the brand’s pieces are a mix of edgy and playful.
For the Boys Lie Black Friday sale of 2024, you can use the code EARLY when shopping to get up to 60% off select styles. Sign me up! Here are some of the must-have items on offer this Black Friday at Boys Lie!
- Goodbye Again Thermal Henley Crewneck ($63)
-
Say goodbye to boring basics with the Goodbye Again Thermal Henley Crewneck — the perfect blend of cozy and cool. With its textured thermal fabric and signature design, this piece will add an effortlessly-chic vibe to your laidback looks.
- Burst Your Bubble Racer Hoodie ($75)
-
Turn up the volume on your street style with the Burst Your Bubble Racer Hoodie — where bold graphics meet ultimate comfort. With its fairytale-inspired details, this hoodie is a must-have for anyone ready to stand out.
- Blue Jean Baby Boyfriend Tee ($33)
-
Keep it cute with this Blue Jean Baby tee! With an aesthetically-pleasing color story and relaxed fit, it matches perfectly with everything. Whether you’re pairing it with jeans or a skirt, it’s a must-have for your casual wardrobe.
- Apple Terry Cloth Tote ($57)
-
Fresh, fun, and functional — the Apple Terry Cloth Tote is your new go-to for both style and convenience. Crafted from soft terry cloth and featuring a vibrant green apple hue, this tote adds a pop of personality to any outfit.
- Don’t Say It Darling Thermal Boyfriend Long Sleeve ($50)
-
Keep it cool, comfy, and chic with the Don’t Say It Darling long sleeve. With its baggy fit and dynamic graphics, this piece effortlessly combines creativity and style.
- Heartstring Bedrock V2 Dress ($53)
-
Turn heads and pull at heartstrings with the Heartstrings Bedrock V2 Dress! It’s a striking blend of edgy and feminine. Its sleek silhouette and unexpected detailing make it the perfect dress to take you from day to night with ease and attitude.
- Sour Patch MM Pant ($70)
-
Sour, yet sweet! Boy Lie’s Sour Patch pants blend colorful shades with cozy comfortability. With a relaxed fit and eye-catching design, these pants are perfect for making a statement while staying effortlessly cool.
- Heart Racer V2 Fair Play Fitted Long sleeve Crop ($38)
-
Score major style points with this long sleeve crop tee — a perfect mix of sporty and flirty. Its sleek, fitted silhouette and bold graphics give your look a playful edge, while the cropped cut keeps it effortlessly cool.
- Boys Lie Gold Locket With Rhodium Angel ($36)
-
A picture is worth 1,000 words. Why not keep it with you at all times? This gold locket, featuring a rhodium angel, is half-off this Black Friday, and the perfect addition to any outfit.
- Sealed With a Kiss Silver Earrings ($33)
-
Signed, sealed, and delivered with a kiss. The Sealed With A Kiss earring set is also half-off this Black Friday, and it’s a must have for the minimalist accessory lover! These earrings are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, and bring just the right amount of elegance to your look.