Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
boo baskets girlfriend
boo baskets girlfriend
@nextofficial on TikTok/@_michaelatamara on TikTok
Style > Decor

11 Boo Basket Ideas For Your Girlfriend For All The Spooky Chic Vibes

Kaitlyn Bonk

Halloween is creeping up, and if you’re looking for a fun, thoughtful way to surprise your girlfriend, then you need to know about boo baskets for Halloween. If you haven’t been scrolling through TikTok lately (I know, it’s hard to keep up), this trend is blowing up for all the right reasons. Think of boo baskets as the ultimate fall surprise: A basket packed with spooky-season goodies that’ll give your partner all the cozy, festive vibes. From plush ghosts to pumpkin spice everything, there’s no wrong way to do it, but the goal is to tap into your inner child to celebrate Halloween while also adding that personal touch that makes it perfect.

The best part? TikTok is a goldmine for boo basket inspo, and we’re here to spill all the tea on what’s trending right now. Whether your SO is into spooky chic, cozy fall vibes, or is all about the candy — I mean, who isn’t? — there’s a TikTok-approved basket idea for your girlfriend that’s bound to make her smile.

Booktok Boo Basket
@natalielawyerr

make a bookish boo basket with me 👻🍂📖🧺🤍 (for one of you)!! go to my instagram to see how to win 🤭 #boobasket #bookish #fallbook #boobasketideas

♬ my girl – audios💌

For the ultimate BookTok enthusiast, this boo basket is a literary dream come true! Filled with cozy essentials like a chic bookmark, a mug for her hot cocoa, and some spooky season reads, this basket is perfect for those chilly nights spent curled up with a good book.

Small & Simple Boo Basket
@bitsofnic

it’s boo basket season 🎃 #boo #bookbasket #boobasketideas #basket #giftbasket #giftbasketideas #fall #halloween #halloweengift #gift

♬ we fell in love in october – girl in red

Keep it cute and cozy with this small and simple boo basket that screams less is more. Perfect for the minimalist girlfriend, this basket features just a few hand-picked goodies that pack a punch.

Boo Basket on a Budget
@ambersometimesreads

all the good men are getting their girl a boo basket this year 🎃 #boobasket #affordableboobasket #spookybasket #bookbasket #boobasketideas #giftsforreaders #giftsforgirls

♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

Who says you need to break the bank to create the ultimate boo basket? This budget-friendly basket is all about smart savings and major vibes! Stuff it with affordable yet adorable goodies, like mini pumpkin candles, cozy blankets, and a fall mug that won’t hurt your wallet.

Beauty Boo Basket
@didelinax

pov: it’s boo basket season 🎃👻🍁🧺 – autum 2024 ideas 🍁 #boobasket #boobasket2024 #boobasketideas

♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song(191109) – PeriTune

For the beauty queen who’s all about that glow-up, this boo basket is self-care heaven. Packed with her favorite skincare essentials, hydrating masks, and maybe even some on-trend makeup goodies, it’s the ultimate way to pamper her this spooky season.

Pinterest Girl Boo Basket
@trinitytondeleir

it’s boo basket season ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨♡୧⋆ ˚｡⋆ #boobasket2024 #pinterest #fallaesthetic #halloween #girlythings @Rare Beauty @YSL Beauty @rhode skin @NYX Professional Makeup @Maybelline NY @e.l.f. Cosmetics @Garnier @Sol de Janeiro @Nerds Candy @Charlotte Tilbury @Peter Thomas Roth Labs @Jellycat

♬ original sound – scarlett⸆⸉

This is the basket for the girl whose life looks straight out of a Pinterest board. It’s packed with Instagram-worthy goodies like blush-toned everything and trendy candles. Add in your own touch with cute wall prints and a chic journal. It’s the perfect mix of spooky and stylish.

Cozy Girl Boo Basket
@nextofficial

How did we do? 🧡 #boobasket #autumn #fyp Boo basket Halloween Autumn decor Autumn vibes Pumpkin Boo Ghost

♬ died dead – tswift_22

For the ultimate cozy girl who lives for soft blankets, warm drinks, and chill vibes, this boo basket is a total fall snuggle fest. Filled with fuzzy socks, a cute mug for her pumpkin spice lattes, and maybe even a plush blanket to wrap herself in, it’s like giving her the perfect cozy night-in.

Neutral Aesthetic Boo Basket
@lululoveshome

Make a BOO basket with us…For all you neutral aesthetic girlies – Say hello to our NEW “BOO” neutral basket! 🧺 What’s included… 🧺 Seagrass Basket 🍁 Sweater Weather Wax Bar – Infuse your space with the soothing scent of fall. 🛋️ Stay Cozy Cushion Cover & Inner Pad – Add a touch of comfort to your favorite nook. ☕ Speckled Pumpkin Mug – Sip your favorite hot drink in style. 🎃 Ribbed Ceramic Hanging Pumpkin – A chic addition to your autumn decor. 🧦 Cozy Neutral Socks – Keep your toes toasty warm. 🤍Cozy Slippers 🕯️ Autumn Pumpkin Spiced Candle – Set the mood with a soft, inviting glow. Now available online… www.lululoveshome.co.uk The perfect treat to your self, loved one or bestie 🧺🤍 #NeutralAesthetic #HomeDecor #StylishSanctuary #boobasket #boobasketideas #boobaskets #boobasketinspo #autumnleaves #autumnmood #autumnstyle #autumndecor #basket #lululoveshome #neutralhome #boobasketseason

♬ Taylor Swift Fall Tumblr Post x Gilmore Girls – Emily Welch

For the girl who loves a chic, minimalist vibe, this neutral-colored boo basket is pure aesthetic goals. Think soft beige pumpkins, cream-colored candles, cozy pillows, and some luxe socks to keep her glowing all fall. Perfect for the girlfriend who’s all about subtle, cozy vibes without the flashy colors.

Boo Basket for the Foodie
@_forktomouth

BOO BASKET 👻🎃 Heres how to make the perfect snack basket! Add a gummy / sour candy, chocolate, salty snack, drinks(soda, coffee, tea), gum, a hobby themed item, and youre done! Add a personalized tag, sticker, or card to add a little bit more 🎃👻 #boobasket #boobasketideas #halloweenbasket #halloweenbucket #halloweengift #customtags #dfwfoodie #dfwfoodblogger #diybaskets

♬ Spooky, Scary Skeletons (House VIP Remix) – Crystal Knives & Lex Allen

This is perfect for your snack-obsessed girlfriend. Packed with all her favorite treats — from spooky-themed candy to salty snacks like chips and popcorn — it’s basically a snack lover’s dream come true. Whether she’s snacking during a horror movie marathon or just chilling, this basket will keep her munching all season long!

Pink Boo Basket
@_michaelatamara

Gift giving is my love language 💕. + if its pink, makes it 1000xbetter 🥹👻. Everything is from: @Homesense #boobasket #boobasketideas #boobasketseason #boo #housewarminggift #giftbasket #giftbasketideas #giftidea #diygiftideas #diygift

♬ gilmore lala – <3

If your girl is obsessed with all things pink, this all-pink boo basket is a total vibe! Think blush pumpkins, pink candy, cozy socks, and maybe even a cute pink candle to set the mood. It’s the perfect mix of spooky and sweet wrapped up in her fave color.

Boo-quets
@emmasemingson

The cutest boo porch drop off 🥹🥹👻👻 what flowers would you put in yours? I think mums would so cute or daisies! #boobasketideas #halloweenlook #halloweendiy #spookyseason #halloweenishere #boobasket

♬ original sound – Emma Semingson

This is the ultimate idea for the girl who swears she already has it all. Wanna switch things up this Halloween? Forget basic flowers — this is the way to surprise your girlfriend with a spooky-season twist!

Fall Vibes Boo Basket
@helanatravels

Happy Wife! #boobasket #halloween #fallseason #husband #spookyseason #autumn #boobasketideas #trending

♬ died dead – tswift_22

Get ready to give her all the autumn feels with this orange-themed, fall vibes boo basket! Packed with cozy essentials like pumpkin spice candles, fuzzy socks, and warm-toned goodies, this basket is bursting with everything that screams fall.

Kaitlyn Bonk is a Style writer for the Her Campus National Writer program. Previously, she was the social media director for the University of Delaware chapter of Her Campus. Beyond Her Campus, Kaitlyn works at a corporate communications job in Philadelphia. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, going to concerts, and watching movies to reach her goal of becoming a Letterboxd influencer. She's an avid binge watcher of shows she's already seen and can be found strolling the beautiful streets of Philly, especially on game days.