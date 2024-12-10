Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
blue ivy carter mufasa premiere
blue ivy carter mufasa premiere
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Style > Fashion

Blue Ivy’s ‘Mufasa’ Red Carpet Look Was So Grown Up, I’m Crying

Gabriella Greek

If you weren’t watching the red carpet on Dec. 9 at the Mufasa premiere, then you were seriously missing out. A ton of celebrities were in attendance for Disney’s feature film premiere, which is a spinoff on the character Mufasa from The Lion King. Big names like Heidi Klum and Jordyn Woods were in attendance,  all showing up to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood in an array of elegant designs,  — including one of the Mufasa stars, Blue Ivy Carter

You can’t mention the Mufasa film without mentioning the literal stars and leads of the film — Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles Carter — who both took to the carpet to represent their film. If at first glance you thought Beyoncé did an outfit change and took to the carpet twice, then same. I had to do a double-take when Blue Ivy hit the carpet, looking so much like her famous mom. 

Blue is finally stepping into the film industry spotlight, with her role as Kiara in Mufasa. Kiara is the daughter of Nala (Beyoncé) and Simba (Donald Glover), making her the daughter of her real-life mom on screen. 

blue ivy carter mufasa
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Blue Ivy may only be 12, but she seriously looked identical to her mom, and was surely dressed to impress for her night at her debut premiere. She was seen wearing a one-of-a-kind custom dress by Christian Siriano in metallic gold. Her dress featured a heart shaped neckline and a full ball gown skirt paired with minimal gold jewelry. She styled her makeup to complement the color of her dress, with shimmer golds paired with rosy reds. Similarly matching her daughter, Beyoncé took to the carpet in a strapless gold and brown polka dot dress by Balmain. Name a better mother-daughter duo. From matching outfits at the premiere to being literally mother-daughter in the film, you can’t get cuter than this! 

It was a huge night for both Blue Ivy and Beyoncé. This is Beyoncé’s second time in the role of Nala, as she — alongside Donald Glover — voiced the same character in the live-action Lion King film back in 2019. Kiara was not a character in the original film, making her a new addition to Mufasa. It also marks Blue Ivy’s first film. 

blue ivy carter mufasa
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

I think we can all agree Blue Ivy grew up in a blink of an eye, as most of the world recently watched her dance alongside Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour back in 2023. Blue Ivy had the support of her mom throughout the whole tour, encouraging her to dance backup with her on stage. From the tour stage to the movie screen, it has been adorable watching how supportive this family has been in supporting Blue Ivy, and it was definitely a sweet moment to see her at her first premiere. 

Gabriella Greek is a part of the national writer’s program for Her Campus Media. You can find her covering the coolest new fashion trends you’ve been obsessed with trying and giving you the four-one-one on all the latest celebrity news. She is a senior at The University of Alabama studying Fashion Merchandising and Sales, and is currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus at Alabama. She has also contributed to other notable publications like Girl's Life Magazine and Alice, Alabama's women's magazine. She had the opportunity to attend New York Fashion Week 2024, covering the Rise NYFW show, and taking on the runway while walking for Model Icon. She has a passion for competing in beauty pageants and was awarded the titles of Princess of America’s Miss Pennsylvania 2023, and Miss Coal Region Volunteer 2024. While on the Tuscaloosa campus she spends most of her time with her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, and all of her sisters. She has a heart for volunteering and spends her time working to provide young women with the resources to foster confidence and positivity in their lives. In her free time you can find her driving around in her pink Jeep Wrangler, watching the Kardashians, joining in on a pilates class, or jamming out to Megan Thee Stallion. After college she plans to move to Los Angeles or New York City to start her career writing for a fashion magazine and then later pursuing her life long dream of designing her own fashion brand.