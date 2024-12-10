If you weren’t watching the red carpet on Dec. 9 at the Mufasa premiere, then you were seriously missing out. A ton of celebrities were in attendance for Disney’s feature film premiere, which is a spinoff on the character Mufasa from The Lion King. Big names like Heidi Klum and Jordyn Woods were in attendance, all showing up to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood in an array of elegant designs, — including one of the Mufasa stars, Blue Ivy Carter.

You can’t mention the Mufasa film without mentioning the literal stars and leads of the film — Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles Carter — who both took to the carpet to represent their film. If at first glance you thought Beyoncé did an outfit change and took to the carpet twice, then same. I had to do a double-take when Blue Ivy hit the carpet, looking so much like her famous mom.

Blue is finally stepping into the film industry spotlight, with her role as Kiara in Mufasa. Kiara is the daughter of Nala (Beyoncé) and Simba (Donald Glover), making her the daughter of her real-life mom on screen.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Blue Ivy may only be 12, but she seriously looked identical to her mom, and was surely dressed to impress for her night at her debut premiere. She was seen wearing a one-of-a-kind custom dress by Christian Siriano in metallic gold. Her dress featured a heart shaped neckline and a full ball gown skirt paired with minimal gold jewelry. She styled her makeup to complement the color of her dress, with shimmer golds paired with rosy reds. Similarly matching her daughter, Beyoncé took to the carpet in a strapless gold and brown polka dot dress by Balmain. Name a better mother-daughter duo. From matching outfits at the premiere to being literally mother-daughter in the film, you can’t get cuter than this!

It was a huge night for both Blue Ivy and Beyoncé. This is Beyoncé’s second time in the role of Nala, as she — alongside Donald Glover — voiced the same character in the live-action Lion King film back in 2019. Kiara was not a character in the original film, making her a new addition to Mufasa. It also marks Blue Ivy’s first film.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

I think we can all agree Blue Ivy grew up in a blink of an eye, as most of the world recently watched her dance alongside Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour back in 2023. Blue Ivy had the support of her mom throughout the whole tour, encouraging her to dance backup with her on stage. From the tour stage to the movie screen, it has been adorable watching how supportive this family has been in supporting Blue Ivy, and it was definitely a sweet moment to see her at her first premiere.