12 Black-Owned, Science-Backed Hair Care Brands To Add To Your Routine

As a Black woman with tight curls, I know that taking care of your crown isn’t easy. After doing my big chop, I spent a lot of time on YouTube watching girls with similar hair types to mine do wash-n-gos (and other hairstyles) to see what products worked. I quickly learned that hair care products are not one-size-fits-all, and thankfully, I was also introduced to many Black-owned hair care brands.

These brands below create hair products aimed at Black hair, often catering to its versatility and offering nourishment that non-Black-owned products usually do not. Black-owned hair brands can sometimes be mistaken for Black-founded companies that are then sold to non-Black owners. But it’s important to support these Black-owned, science-backed hair care brands that really cater to the Black hair experience.

Navigating your hair care journey as a Black woman often comes with trial-and-error (speaking from experience), but shopping Black-owned brands can make narrowing the list of products to try a lot easier. Here’s a list of Black-owned hair brands you can consider adding to your hair routine, and if you’re like me and can’t help but check the ingredient label, I’ve compiled ones known for using the best, science-backed ingredients.