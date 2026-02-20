12 Black-Owned, Science-Backed Hair Care Brands To Add To Your Routine

As a Black woman with tight curls, I know that taking care of your crown isn’t easy. After doing my big chop, I spent a lot of time on YouTube watching girls with similar hair types to mine do wash-n-gos (and other hairstyles) to see what products worked. I quickly learned that hair care products are not one-size-fits-all, and thankfully, I was also introduced to many Black-owned hair care brands.
These brands below create hair products aimed at Black hair, often catering to its versatility and offering nourishment that non-Black-owned products usually do not. Black-owned hair brands can sometimes be mistaken for Black-founded companies that are then sold to non-Black owners. But it’s important to support these Black-owned, science-backed hair care brands that really cater to the Black hair experience.
Navigating your hair care journey as a Black woman often comes with trial-and-error (speaking from experience), but shopping Black-owned brands can make narrowing the list of products to try a lot easier. Here’s a list of Black-owned hair brands you can consider adding to your hair routine, and if you’re like me and can’t help but check the ingredient label, I’ve compiled ones known for using the best, science-backed ingredients.
- Camille Rose
Created by Janell Stephens, Camille Rose has many products (all made with gentle ingredients) to moisturize your curls. From the Curl Love Moisture Milk (one of my go-to leave-in conditioners) to the Almond Jai Twisting Butter, you’re leaving your hair in good hands with this brand.
- Curls
This brand, created by Mahisha Dellinger, has many products dedicated to different goals like restoring your curls and achieving definition. This was one of the first brands I tried after my big chop and my results were good — I remember the smell of their Blueberry Bliss line fondly.
- Pattern Beauty
Pattern is a brand created by icon Tracee Ellis Ross (daughter of music legend Diana Ross). A best-seller and award winning product from the brand is their hydration shampoo.
- The Doux
Founded by high school sweethearts Brian and Maya Smith, The Doux was launched from a United States Air Force base overseas to deliver results for textured hair. Can we consider them the power couple of Black hair care? The brand’s beloved Mousse Def Texture Foam has clean ingredients.
- Fenty Beauty
When Rihanna does anything, everyone is ready to be blown away — and her Fenty brands are no exception. Branching off from other renowned Fenty Beauty makeup and skin lines, RiRi dropped a hair care line in 2024. It’s free of all harmful ingredients and designed to meet you at every stage of your hair, from curls to protective styles.
- Melanin Hair Care
This hair care brand was founded by natural hair YouTuber Whitney White (known on the platform as Naptural85) and her sister, Taffeta, in 2015. Fan favorite products are the Multi-Use Softening Leave-In Conditioner, Twist-Elongating Style Cream and Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend, for moisturizing your curls and sealing it in.
- Cécred
Another celebrity hair care brand, Cécred was created by music superstar Beyoncé, and has product lines (free of harmful ingredients) that are focused on making your hair stronger and healthier.
- Eden Bodyworks
Founded by Jasmine Lawrence, Eden Bodyworks has affordable products with clean ingredients. A personal fave of mine (and their bestseller) is the Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme.
- Adwoa Beauty
Adwoa Beauty, founded by Julian Addo, has products made for every curl that are formulated with clean ingredients. If you’re seeking moisture and elongation, try this brand — specifically fan favorites like the Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment and Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Cream.
- Briogeo
Founded by Nancy Twine, the company that caters to all hair types and textures with products made from natural ingredients. They have a specific curl line called Curl Charisma, and one of their bestsellers and award winning products is the Deep Conditioning Mask from the Don’t Despair, Repair line.
- Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN)
TGIN was created by Chris-Tia Donaldson, who sadly passed away in November 2021. Their products do not contain parabens, sulfates, artificial colors, petrolatum, or lanolin, and are free from animal testing. The brand is known for their hydrating and strengthening products, with their three best-sellers being the Honey Miracle Hair Mask, Butter Cream Daily Moisturizer, and Twist and Define Cream.
- Bread Beauty Supply
Bread was founded by Maeva Heim, and the brand frames their products as easy to use, buildable, and perfect for every hair type. Their products are vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, paraben-free — clean ingredients only. Try bestsellers Everyday Gloss, Hair Cream, and Mud Mask.
With every hair product made for curls, the results may vary depending on your porosity, damage level, or even how your hair reacts to specific ingredients. Trust me, finding out what works is trial and error, but so worth it.