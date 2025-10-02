This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Your skincare shouldn’t just look cute on your shelf — it should give you the results you’re looking for, with formulas that are backed by science. What it shouldn’t do? Force you to drop your entire summer savings on your regimen. Because everyone deserves access to high-quality solutions for their skincare needs, whether that’s treating acne, reducing the look of redness, or replenishing dry skin.

When it comes to skincare products that do the most without costing the most, The Ordinary is *that* girl. Each formula is designed with the highest quality ingredients that focus on what works, without any unnecessary extras. Simple? Yes. Effective? Absolutely.

From viral faves to new launches you shouldn’t sleep on (hint: the Sulfur 10% Powder-to-Cream Concentrate), we’ve rounded up our top The Ordinary products to add to your regimen in 2025!

The Ordinary 1. Sulfur 10% Powder-to-Cream Concentrate ($10) IYKYK, the urge to pop a pimple can sometimes be unbearable — especially when a random spot appears right before a class presentation, sorority formal, or date with your campus crush. Luckily, The Ordinary’s latest launch offers a better solution: pat it on, then watch it reduce your pimple in one hour. Ideal for sensitive skin girlies, the Sulfur 10% Powder-to-Cream Concentrate is made with 10% Sulfur and 4% Niacinimide to soothe acne redness, help clear acne, and balance excess oil. The unique powder-to-cream also dries translucent, so you can use it any time, anywhere. The best part? One bottle gives you more than 150 applications. We call that a bang for your beauty buck. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 2. Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner ($9) Exfoliating is a crucial part of any skincare regimen, especially if you’re dealing with uneven, congested, or dull skin. And when it comes to removing dead skin cells and revealing a smoother, more radiant complexion, this exfoliating toner puts in work. Made with 7% glycolic acid (a proven alpha-hydroxy acid, or AHA) and a Tasmanian Pepperberry derivative, it effectively exfoliates the skin while reducing irritation and signs of aging. It can even be used on your scalp to help rebalance, hydrate, and reduce dryness! See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 3. Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum ($32) We love a skincare multi-tasker. This serum doesn’t just have multiple powerful ingredients; it’s designed to target multiple age-related skin concerns, from fine lines to loss of elasticity. The comprehensive formula combines five peptide technologies, nourishing amino acids, and multiple hyaluronic acids that improve the appearance of fine lines and support your skin’s elasticity, smoothness, and firmness. Use it morning and night to achieve a radiant, healthier-looking complexion. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 4. Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (with Ceramides) ($10) Dry skin? We don’t know her, thanks to this hydrating serum. It’s an updated version of The Ordinary’s original formula, made with a combination of ingredients that deliver enhanced hydration to multiple layers of the skin and help keep moisture locked in. Plus, it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and dries to a non-tacky finish, so you can easily layer it with other skincare products. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 5. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% ($6) The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is like the bestie who brings out the best in everyone. This universal serum is ideal for all skin types and targets a variety of concerns, such as dryness, dullness, and signs of congestion. Apply a few drops in the morning and evening to minimize the appearance of pores, boost skin radiance, improve texture, and more. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 6. GF 15% Solution ($16) If you’re dealing with fine lines, wrinkles, rough texture, or other signs of aging skin, this age-support serum is a must-try. It’s made with a 15% solution of three next-gen growth factors: TGF to help reduce lines and wrinkles, EGF to promote elasticity and firmness, and IGF to support skin density and collagen production. Plus, it supports skin hydration and starts strengthening the skin barrier after just one application, leaving you with a healthier-looking appearance. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 7. Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA ($7) She’s the OG surface hydrator, and she’s here to help you keep your skin well-hydrated and protected, without the drama (aka grease). This gentle, daily moisturizer features a blend of ingredients that are naturally present in the skin — like amino acids, fatty acids, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid — all of which work to provide immediate and lasting moisture and barrier support. The best part? It’s suitable for all skin types and can be incorporated into any skincare regimen when you need a hydration boost. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 8. Squalane Cleanser ($11) If you’re looking for a cleanser that effectively removes makeup, dirt, and impurities without stripping your skin, we’ve got you. The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser has a balm-to-oil-like format that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated thanks to plant-derived squalane. It’s super versatile, too — the gentle formula can be used daily by all skin types and combined with other skincare products. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 9. Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum ($15) Thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking lashes and brows in just a few swipes? Yes, please. The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum features a blend of 11 key ingredients designed to nourish and support the visible density of your lashes and brows. When used consistently (read: twice daily), it can provide visible improvements in as little as four weeks. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 10. Soothing & Barrier Support Serum ($17) First things first, this serum’s pink color is everything. But beyond its stunning hue, The Ordinary’s Soothing & Barrier Support Serum is an incredible multi-active solution created specifically to address damaged skin barrier concerns. It strengthens your skin barrier within two hours of application* (that’s faster than your history lecture, fr), providing a major hydration boost, soothing discomfort, and visibly reducing signs of redness due to irritation. Over time, the formula — which includes Vitamin B12, 2% Niacinamide, Gallic Acid derivatives, and more — effectively improves uneven texture, resulting in smoother, more radiant skin. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 11. AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution ($10) There’s a good chance you’ve seen this peel all over your social feeds, and for good reason: It’s a powerful at-home peeling solution that exfoliates multiple layers of your skin’s surface, improves uneven skin tone, and clears pore congestion — no spa appointment required. Due to the high-strength formula, it’s best suited for experienced acid exfoliation users, and should only be used once or twice a week. See On The Ordinary

The Ordinary 12. Serum Foundation ($8) No makeup-makeup girlies, meet your new fave foundation. The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation is the perfect mix of moderate coverage without the heavy look or feeling. It’s designed to spread easily and blend seamlessly, with a serum-like formulation that’s compatible with most primers and has a finish that looks like your skin, but better. Oh yeah, and did we mention it’s available in 36 different shades? Find yours when every shade comes back in stock on Oct. 7! See On The Ordinary

ICYMI, great skin doesn’t have to come at a premium price, and The Ordinary is here to help you design an effective regimen that works for your skin type, skin goals, and college budget. Shop our top products and so much more at theordinary.com!

*Clinical testing on 23 panelists.