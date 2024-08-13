5 New Products We Can’t Wait To Try From Ulta Beauty Collection’s Relaunch

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

We’re always on the lookout for new products and trends to glow up our makeup and skincare routines, which is why we’re *so* excited to hear that Ulta Beauty Collection is launching a glow up of its own! This week, Ulta Beauty revealed the all-new Ulta Beauty Collection with fresh products and fresh packaging that we can’t wait to see in our beauty bags. ICYMI, Ulta Beauty Collection is an Ulta Beauty-exclusive brand that offers cruelty-free beauty with clean ingredients that’s priced to play. You may have seen the viral lip oil or fan-favorite New Heights Mascara in your feeds, but the brand has so many makeup, skincare, and body care products — and they just introduced even more!

Ulta Beauty Collection Solar Flare Gel Chrome Eyeshadow ($12) Subtle? Couldn’t be us. This Solar Flare Gel Chrome Eyeshadow lets you build a colorful foil effect for a unique, multidimensional look. Even better, it’s cruelty-free with clean ingredients and made without micro-plastics! See On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Collection Pillow Puff Illuminating Oil ($12) Like we said, we love a glow up moment! Ulta Beauty Collection’s Pillow Puff Illuminating Oil gives you that lit-from-within glow with just a few swipes — perfect for your face, neck, and collarbones. See On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Collection Juice Infused Lip Oil With a smooth, sheer formula and natural fruit extracts to nourish your lips, Ulta Beauty Collection’s Juice Infused Lip Oil has earned its spot as a viral fave. At this price, we’ll be trying out all eight shades (including the new Cherry and Mango flavors) for a glossy, nourishing shine. See On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Collection All Clear! Face Serum Bye-bye, blackheads. The All Clear! Face Serum is formulated with salicylic acid, niacinamide, and zinc PCA to help tackle clogged pores and leave your skin looking super smooth. And, that packaging is cute enough that there’s no way this one is going in a drawer after it’s applied. See On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Collection Vanilla Velour Soy Blend Candle ($22.50) Nothing sets the vibe quite like a candle, and we may have found the perfect one for all seasons. This Vanilla Velour Soy Blend Candle smells *so* cozy with notes of toasted vanilla, caramel strands, whipped custard, and golden amber. We’ll be using all 30 hours of the burn time. See On Ulta Beauty

