Now You, Too, Can Smell Like Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has been keeping a major secret from us since the pandemic that we definitely should’ve sniffed out. I hope you aren’t busy, because on May 2, Hadid dropped Ôrebella, her very own perfume and beauty line, and the internet is hyped.

From what’s been shared on Instagram and TikTok so far, Ôrebella is for all the nature-loving, spiritual queens out there. Ôrebella perfumes are hydrating, alcohol-free, and made with essential oils to enhance aromatherapy. Hadid’s website describes the brand as “the first intentional skin parfum.”

Ôrebella was a deeply personal journey for Hadid. “It was truly a dream and a passion, that through the universe and authentic dedication, was able to become this brand. It’s an art project turned product, that I can wear on my body and flaunt with confidence—nostalgic, fresh, comfortable, and sexy,” she wrote on Ôrebella‘s website.

Hadid posted an Instagram video on May 1 where she elaborated on the mission of her perfume brand, saying, “For me, fragrance has always been at the center of my life, helping me feel in charge of who I am. My main mission for any person who experiences Ôrebella is to feel connected to themselves.”

Want to learn more about Ôrebella’s perfumes and prices? Here’s what we know so far:

When Is Ôrebella Launching?

Ôrebella’s perfumes are available to purchase online on the Orebella website on May 2, 2024. The line will also be available on Ulta’s website on May 10 and in stores on May 12. Get excited.

What do The Ôrebella Perfumes Smell Like?

The May 2 launch date will include three perfumes. “Window2Soul” has a jasmine and rose scent and is inspired by “all the powerful women in my [Hadid’s] family and their pure, eternal love that blooms like an endless garden.” “Salted Muse,” a sea salt, olive tree, and cedarwood-smelling fragrance, is described as an “ode to nostalgic emotions that leave you breathless like the crashing waves of the sea.” “Blooming Fire,” is a warm floral fragrance with notes of bergamot, monoi, and patchouli. It’s “an homage to freedom and dreaming of endless possibilities under the sun.” Each perfume comes in a gorgeous crystal-shaped bottle. I’m in love with this packaging.

How Much does Ôrebella Cost?

The travel spray (.33oz) is $35, while the 1.7oz is $72, and the 3.4oz is $100.

Why An Essential Oil Perfume?

Hadid elaborated on her passion for fragrances on Ôrebella’s website, sharing her personal story in a text post: “Through my healing journey, I found that I was extremely sensitive to the alcohol in traditional perfumes—both physically and mentally—it became something that was more overwhelming than calming to me. That is the main reason I wanted to find an alternative, so essential oils became an artistic and experimental process for me. Growing lavender on my farm, walking through my garden every morning, learning about the history of my family making homemade scents, I realized I might have a calling in this. I found healing, joy, and love within nature’s scents.”

How Do You Use The Perfumes?

This may sound like a self-explanatory question, but for these bad boys to be activated, you have to shake ‘em! The oils used will stay separated if you don’t, so don’t be afraid to shake away!

Will you be giving Hadid’s perfume line a try? I’m not much of a perfume girl myself, but the crystal-shaped bottle design is getting to me!