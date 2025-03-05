Bella Hadid’s Frankies Bikinis Collection Brings Coastal Cowgirl To The Next Level

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This is not a drill — Bella Hadid’s Frankies Bikinis collection dropped on March 4, and it’s everything you’d hope for. It’s a collaboration that’s been years in the making — Hadid’s friendship with the brand’s founder, Francesca Aiello, is over 15 years long. There’s traces of Hadid herself all over the collection, and the cowgirl-inspired pieces informed by Hadid’s sweet spirit and love for nature.

Hadid’s love for horses and the outdoors is no secret to her millions of followers. Ever since going public with her relationship with professional cowboy Adan Banuelos in 2023, Hadid has been embracing her cowgirl era and western style — and now, she wants you to join the ride with her Frankies Bikinis collection.

After sharing multiple behind-the-scenes pictures of the collection’s photoshoot on her Instagram page, the model has made everyone excited about the playful, coastal cowgirl aesthetic. Her new collection features lots of red plaid and polka dots, brown suede, cute graphic tank tops, and dainty mini shorts to inspire both your swim and festival looks this spring and summer.

The collection includes the cutest western-inspired pieces, ranging from bikinis and tankinis to ruffled swim skirts. However, the collection isn’t limited to swimwear. It also features exclusive knit sweaters, cardigans, midi skirts, booty shorts, tops, and head scarves.

The collection is massive, so no matter your vibe, you can still find something that fits your style even if you’re not that into the coastal cowgirl aesthetic. Here are a few pieces in the Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid collection to inspire your purchase.

Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid Springtime Bikini Top ($125) This piece has a tank top-inspired shape and the cutest, classic red plaid pattern. It comes with adjustable neck and back ties, and features an adorable V cutout in front. See On Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis x Bella Hadid Lucy Tankini Bikini Top ($140) Another unique bikini top option is this soft suede design. It comes with a custom Bella Hadid x Frankies Bikinis heart charm, and is made of swim fabric — wear it at the beach or by the pool, or pair it with the matching booty shorts for a western-inspired look. See On Frankies Bikinis