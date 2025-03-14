This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again when fans pack the stands, players suit up in jerseys and high-tops, and schools go head to head in a battle to be crowned the best in college basketball. But the competition isn’t just on the court — it’s in the glam, too. From bold, bucket-worthy hairstyles to spirited eyeliner, college athletes have been bringing the heat with looks as bold as their moves, embracing a “look good, feel good” mentality in and out of the game.

This tournament season, we won’t just be watching to see who comes out on top; we’ll also be keeping an eye on the game-day beauty moments that deserve their own highlight reels. Here are four beauty trends we hope make it on the jumbotron.

1. Superboosted Lashes We love a lash look fans can see from the stands, and this year, we’re hoping players serve up serious length and lift. Ultra-long eyelashes bring just the right amount of drama to the big game. And whether it’s a natural, wispy vibe or extra bold, it’s sure to be a lash layup. Get The Look: Ready to take your lashes to the highest heights? COVERGIRL’s NEW Lash Blast Supercloud Mascara is the MVP you need for weightless length and light-as-air lift. Plus, it’s clump-free, smudge-free, and flake-free for up to 24 hours — so you can focus on beating the buzzer or cheering on your team. Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Lash Blast Supercloud Mascara Shop Now

2. Fresh, Healthy Skin When you’re working up a sweat on the court, the last thing you want to worry about is your foundation feeling cakey. That’s why a fresh, your-skin-but-better look is the perfect play. Wear it alone or pair it with a full beat for a complexion that’s sure to score some time on the big screen.

Get The Look: Achieve the no-makeup makeup look of your dreams with a blendable, buildable base that melts into your skin, like COVERGIRL’s Clean Invisible Foundation. This kind-to-skin foundation won’t clog pores, evens complexion, and smooths skin’s texture for seamless coverage that looks fresh, healthy, and natural all day long. Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Clean Invisible Foundation Shop Now

3. High-Shine Lips A lip look that shines under the arena lights? Now that’s a trend worth cheering for! This season, we hope to see ultra-glossy lips on the roster. Whether it’s a sheer wash of light pink or a bold, colorful berry shade, a little extra shine is the ultimate beauty assist. Get The Look: Smoother, fuller, and volumized looking lips faster than you can shoot a three pointer? Yes, please. COVERGIRL’s Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss Plumper delivers glassy shine without that sticky feeling. Plus, it’s available in 12 cream, iridescent shimmer, and sparkle shades, so you can rock a new color for every game of the tournament. Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss Plumper Shop Now

4. Butter Makeup ICYMI, butter makeup is the latest beauty trend the girlies are obsessing over — and we think it’s perfect for game day. It’s all about choosing creamy, smooth formulas for your base (think: blush, contour, and highlight), and the end result is a soft, dewy complexion that doesn’t look or feel cakey. Because nothing says just played four quarters and still glowing like a butter-smooth finish. Get The Look: Ultra-blendable, ultra-buildable, and ultra-easy to use, COVERGIRL TruBlend Skin Enhancer Balms are a gear bag must-have. Choose from cool-toned contour shades, versatile blushes, or shimmery highlighters that melt into your skin for a beat that won’t fade, no matter how hard you cheer or play. Photo by COVERGIRL COVERGIRL TruBlend Skin Enhancer Balms Shop Now

From tunnel walks to tip-off, these beauty trends are sure to be a slam dunk. Want to bring our fave looks to your own game-day glam? COVERGIRL has everything you need to shoot, score, and slay this basketball season. Click here to shop and start building your all-star beauty lineup!