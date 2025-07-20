This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Fall semester is right around the corner, with *so* many looks to plan for different occasions. One way to prepare? Stock up on your Ulta Beauty Collection faves.

Known for its innovative and trend-forward cosmetics, UBC’s clean and cruelty-free products are a must-have in your beauty bag. They’re super affordable (which means you can always try out the newest products without breaking the bank!), inspire self-expression, and are perfect for all of the semester’s big moments — from the first day of class, to game day, to Greek recruitment.

Check out which iconic UBC products you need to add to your beauty looks as you head back to campus!

FIRST DAY OF CLASS

Scheduled a 9 a.m.? No problem, thanks to trusted Ulta Beauty Collection products that can have you looking and feeling your best in minutes! Feel free to hit that snooze button.

Soft Blur Poreless

Face Primer, $18 Fall semester planning giving you a stress zit? This primer helps smooth and refine pores for a blurred, matte canvas — and a blurred pimple, too! Shop Now Cloud Blush

Blurring Blush, $12 Blush blindness? Couldn’t be us. This fluffy, lightweight blush blends seamlessly into your skin, adding the perfect amount of vibrance to your cheeks. Shop Now Jelly Gloss

Lip Gel, $10 With a refreshing, sheer wash of color and clean, hydrating ingredients like castor seed oil, UBC’s new strawberry-scented Jelly Gloss will be this semester’s emotional support lip gloss from syllabus week to finals. Shop Now

GAME DAY

Give me a U! Give me a B! Give me a C! What does that stand for? Ulta Beauty Collection, the MVP of game day! Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or celebrating the big game, these beauty products from UBC are going to help you show up for the team in your school colors and get a W on game day.

Tinted Moisturizer

SPF 24, $16 This step in your beauty routine is crucial for the health of your skin, but you don’t have to sacrifice your makeup look with this tinted SPF, which will be your new fave product! Find your shade here. Shop Now Color Snack

Eyeshadow Duo, $12 Game day is the perfect time to try out fun makeup colors, and with this eyeshadow, you’ve got options! Coming in both matte and metallic shades, its buttery soft formula is easily blendable and has a shimmering, glittery finish. Shop Now Magic Marker

Lip Stain, $10 The game might start at 1 PM, but the tailgate starts way earlier, so having a long-lasting lip stain is a must. This product lasts for up to 8 hours and is fully smudge-proof, so even when you’re leading the cheers for your team, you can trust that it won’t get messed up. Shop Now

Greek Recruitment

Even if you watched every video on social media about sorority rush, collected as much advice from your new R.A. as you could, and screenshotted inspo photos, nothing will get you as prepared for Greek recruitment week as making sure you have reliable, high-quality makeup to wear. No matter how long the day might feel, your UBC products will last through it.

Too Cheeky Lip & Cheek Color Stick, $12 Like any makeup guru, you always have your fave products in your bag for touch-ups. With this 2-in-1 lipstick and blush, you can reapply during Rush Week without stressing about having a heavy bag. Shop Now Lash Flash Tubing Mascara, $11 You’ll probs be having a lot of deep convos with your future sisters, which means there’s a potential for some pretty intense eye contact. Feel like your most confident and best self throughout the whole convo with UBC’s top-selling mascara that gives you longer, fuller lashes. Shop Now Matte Veil

Setting Spray, $12 Will there be happy tears shed? Maybe! Will there be sweat? Definitely. Head into your recruitment week prepared with this setting spray to reduce the shine and lock your makeup in place to last all day long. Shop Now

Fall Break

Picture this: you’re sitting by a cozy fire. You’re eating your fave pumpkin-spice food. You’re able to sleep in, binge-watch TV, and truly relax. But the thing you’re looking forward to most during fall break? Trying out new looks for the season and discovering your new fave products from UBC.

Oh My Glow Cream Bronzer, $12 With how much time you recently spent in the library cramming for midterms, you haven’t been getting much time outside. But you don’t need the sun to warm up your natural skin tone! This creamy, bronzing, and contouring stick will nourish your skin and give it a healthy glow just in time for your big fam dinner over fall break. Shop Now Eyeshadow

Singles, $9 Are you and your besties trying to figure out what to do with your free time over break? Invite them over for a classic slumber party, filled with everything from ice cream sundaes to laughter to makeovers. Get creative and express yourself with one of the 37 Eyeshadow Singles available at UBC! Shop Now Juice Infused

Lip Oil, $10 With the weather getting colder, it’s time to add some extra hydrating products into your daily routine. Thanks to the nourishing fan-fave — the Juice Infused Lip Oil — your lips will be glossy, shiny, and smooth all throughout the break. It provides a cushiony appearance to your lips and comes in eight different scents for you to choose from! Shop Now

What are you waiting for? Shop now for these iconic Ulta Beauty Collection products and be ready for all of your fun plans to come this semester!

And for the first time ever, Ulta Beauty will be offering a 10% student discount for Ulta Beauty Rewards members who verify their student status by August 9th. Visit Ulta.com/rewards/student to get started. Coupon valid 7/20-8/16.