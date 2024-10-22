If Aspyn Ovard hasn’t been all over your TikTok FYP in the past few weeks, you haven’t been on TikTok. Following her divorce from Parker Ferris, the YouTube queen (who was a staple on the app for 2000s teens everywhere) has been going absolutely off on social media — participating in viral trends and giving storytimes — and guys, I’m so obsessed. It feels like Ovard is in a revival, returning to the stardom of her previous lifestyle and beauty YouTube content. And it seems that Ovard is more than ready to take advantage of this attention — through new business ventures, like a restock of her Tarte palette.

But first, let’s take it back to 2018. Six years ago, Ovard collaborated with Tarte Cosmetics to make an eye and cheek palette. The palette featured rosy pink and brown shades with both shimmery and matte options. In her Instagram post announcing the palette, Ovard described her looks as “natural and glowy,” which certainly fit the vibe of the drop. The release was a huge success and is still loved by many fans half a decade later.

Flash forward to 2024, and Ovard is hinting at a re-release of the palette with Tarte. In a TikTok video released on Oct. 19, Ovard explained how she was currently in Miami to attend the Eras Tour with Tarte. In the video, Ovard describes herself as “an OG fan of Tarte” and references her previous palette with a short clip captioned, “subtle foreshadowing,” which definitely hinted at a re-release. Ovard also used the video to draw attention to Tarte’s “Storm of Love” campaign, which has been raising money to support those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. (On Oct. 1, the brand collaborated with over 20 TikTok creators to promote Tarte cosmetics. That day, 100% of Tarte’s proceeds from TikTok sales went to relief efforts. Overall, they donated $250,000 to World Central Kitchen.)

@aspynovard Replying to @Jess part 1 of what the f*ck happened to my life ♬ original sound – aspynovard

Ovard released another video that same day in Miami, getting glam to Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” — specifically the line, “I could have another you in a minute, matter of fact he’ll be here in a minute,” while holding what appears to be a brand new version of her Aspyn x Tarte palette. Ovard captioned the video “ITS HAPPENING,” and tagged Tarte. Tarte later commented on the post saying: “ohhhh hiiiiii,” which seems to all but confirm suspicions of a re-released palette coming to Tarte.

Additionally, in September, Ovard posted a video to TikTok expressing interest in re-releasing the palette. In the video, she explains that while Tarte never released the palette again after its initial drop, many fans have been asking for it since 2018. In the video, Ovard also talks about how much she enjoyed the experience, doing photo shoots with her mom and attending the release party, and about how she would be willing to re-release it with Tarte if the opportunity came. And I don’t want to get my hopes up, but this might be it!

@aspynovard Replying to @Emilee Jill Jackson bring it back @tarte cosmetics !!!! ♬ original sound – aspynovard

So far, Ovard and Tarte haven’t officially announced a re-release date. Her Campus reached out to Tarte for more information on the collab but hasn’t heard back by the time of publication. However, there is one thing that’s for sure: If this palette is anything like its 2018 original, it’s going to sell out fast. If you want to get your hands on one of the re-released palettes, you’ll need to be sure to stay updated through Tarte and Ovard’s social media accounts.

Much has changed for Ovard over the past six years, and I’m excited to see exactly if and how this release differs from her previous palette. I guess we’ll just have to wait to find out.