15 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Amazon Prime Day is on July 16 and 17 and if you’re a beauty-head, you should set an alarm to remind you to wake up early to shop. Of all the different categories of sales, the beauty ones might be some of the best of all. Not only are the prices good enough to not feel guilty about spending (possibly) too much on makeup and nail polish, but there are so many different kinds of Amazon Prime Day beauty deals. Load up on staples to stash for college move-in day this fall or treat yourself to a new fancy hair dryer that’s usually so far out of your budget you don’t even look at them sorts of deals are waiting for you.

There are so many Amazon Prime Day beauty steals that we took it upon ourselves to compile a little list for you to get started. And so you can hone in on what you want to add to cart first…and then go into an Amazon wormhole.

From eyeliner to lux perfume to press on French manicure sets, there are so many fun treats to browse. Don’t forget to check out all of Her Campus’s Prime Day stories to stock up on back-to-college essentials.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Wonder Stick Over 30,000 people have left reviews for this contouring stick over the years and everyone says it’s their go-to. Make it yours, too. Original Price $14, Sale Price $9.24 See on Amazon

Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover & Cleanser You can never have too much makeup remover and this one is almost half off, so why not even get two? Original Price $13.39, Sale Price $7.50 See on Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask After a summer in the sun, this lip mask is necessary. Also, it comes in a ton of juicy, fruity flavors. Original Price $24, Sale Price $19.20 See on Amazon

iNFINITIPRO by CONAIR DigitalAIRE Hair Dryer If you need a new hairdryer, this is your moment! Not only does this one get rave reviews (“AMAZING” and “better than Dyson,” one person says), but it’s on a super sale for Prime Day. Original Price $128, Sale Price $98.56 See on Amazon

Kiss Everlasting French Nail Manicure This French manicure kit has over 32,000 reviews and all applaud the sturdiness, the glue, and even the nail thickness (it looks natural). And under $5?! Stock up, bb. Original Price $6.99, Sale Price $4.56 See on Amazon

CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush One reviewer explains it all. They say, “This is honestly the first styling tool that I’ll actually use on an average day, sometimes when my hair is already dry but just to give it some volume and body, and to smooth the frizz. It’s really effective at doing that in just a few minutes if your hair is already dry. I couldn’t get over how much more volume I had and how easy it was to achieve it.” Original Price $99.99, Sale Price $61.90 See on Amazon

Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Primer “Was using Lancome but it’s pretty pricey so decided to try something with good reviews but affordable. So far I see no difference between the more expensive brand,” one reviewer says, and that’s all we need to know. Original Price $11.99, Sale Price $7.98 See on Amazon

Cremo Shave Cream “Cremo is the BOMB,” one review begins. “I have come to love the Cremo brand. Top quality and great scents. The shaving creme is my favorite. A little goes a long way!” Original Price $19.98, Sale Price $12.77 See on Amazon

bareMinerals Original Matte Loose Mineral Foundation SPF 15 This is the OG loose powder with SPF and it’s 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, so scoop some up now. Original Price $39, Sale Price $27.30 See on Amazon

BESTOPE makeup brush set This 16-piece set is under $10, which is all you really need to know. And you also know your brush game need a reset. Original Price $11.99, Sale Price $7.99 See on Amazon

Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Sometimes it can be hard to fit perfume into your beauty budget, but with Billie Eilish’s signature scent on sale… why not? Original Price $72, Sale Price $50.40 See on Amazon

eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Sticks Let’s just say that while the OG EOS lipballs were pretty iconic, these are simply way more practical. Now that they’re on sale, stock up so you have one in every bag when you get back to campus. Original Price $13.17, Sale Price $10.58 See on Amazon

MAYBELLINE Color Tattoo Longwear Multi-Use Eye Shadow “This stuff is truly great – smooth, blends easily, and wears like IRON. In fact, my favorite use for these sticks is as a base – they hold onto eyeshadow and don’t let go! It almost works a little too well – make sure you have a good remover,” one review says. Original Price $9.99, Sale Price $7.57 See on Amazon

Billie Dermaplane Starter Kit “I absolutely love this razor! It is the best I have used to date for dermaplaning and I haven’t had any nicks whatsoever. My skin is left feeling baby smooth. Will definitely purchase more! Highly recommend,” is one review that truly sums up the rest. Original Price $12.99, Sale Price $10.89 See on Amazon