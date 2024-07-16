Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Amazon Prime Day Activewear Deals You Can’t Miss Out On

Working out is so much more fun when you have cute clothes to do it in. Or when you appropriate activewear not for the gym, but for just being comfortable. Because nothing is comfier than a good fitting sports bra and some sweats or an oversized t-shirt over seamless bike shorts. But it can be pricey! Fortunately for those of us who live in our loungewear, whether we’re actually active or not, Amazon Prime Day activewear deals are here on July 16 an 17 and it’s officially the time to refresh your “gym clothes drawer.”

Activewear, blessedly, is now just acceptable daytime clothes, and when you’re on campus, nothing is easier. You can roll out of bed for class and pull on a great hoodie and lounge pants and still look super chic on campus, like an off-duty model in the Erewhon parking lot. With a great pairs of sneakers, yoga pants and big t-shirt is high fashion , so lean into the look. There are a ton of deals, including a lot of premium athletic brands, on sale for Prime Day. Here are just a few to get you started with your shopping.

adidas Women’s Long Sleeve Golf Dress

If you had a tennis skirt in summer, take it into fall with this little long-sleeved golf dress. Even if you never pick up a club, it’s a super cute and comfy daytime look.

Original Price $100, Sale Price $51.86

Glamorise Women’s Plus Size Mesh Sports Bra 

Everyone on Amazon says this sports bra is their new go-to. One reviewer writes, “This bra is great! It runs true to size with no side or top spillage. It’s supportive ( good lift!) and is very comfortable. I can even downward dog in yoga class and everything stays put where it should with no movement.”

Original Price $54, Sale Price $32.13

Sweaty Betty Pullover Sweatshirt

This just looks like the sweatshirt you’re never taking off this semester, whether you’re wearing it to the gym or just grabbing a late-night burrito.

Original Price $158, Sale Price $86.60

ANRABESS Oversized T-Shirt

This t-shirt is everything according to reviews and it comes in so many colors, if you love it, grab a couple at this sale price.

Original Price $25.99, Sale Price $15.98

OQQ Women’s 3 Piece ribbed tanks

Bring some fresh tanks to campus for your morning (or late night) workouts in the gym. These come in three and in different colors combos to mix and match, too.

Original Price $45.99. Sale Price $28.49

Sundwudu 4 Pack Biker Shorts

These 4-packs come in a dozen combos and some even have pockets. Whether you go to the gym or just want to dress like Princess Diana for class, these are your new BF.

Original Price $28.99, Sale Price $22.09

Energy Zone Women’s Cotton Stretch Yoga Pant

These yoga pants are under $20, but don’t let that sway you. They have great reviews though most people say to size up.

One person writes, “I love the material, fit and length. And they wash beautifully. … I liked them so much I ordered another pair. And for the quality of the pants I felt the price was excellent.”

Original Price $16.99, Sale Price $12.11

THE GYM PEOPLE High Waisted Running Shorts

These have a mesh lining, a zipper pocket for your stuff, and come in a dozen colors.

Original Price $26.99, Sale Price $19.99

ANRABESS Women Mini Romper Dress

This is meant for tennis, built in shorts and all, but we say this is also a super cute late summer romper for everyday wear.

Original Price $30.00, Sale Price $27.99

Under Armour Women’s Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra In jellyfish

This classic sports bra comes in a ton of colors, perfect for layering under an oversized tank for gym or a study sesh.

Original Price $35, Sale Price $17.84

