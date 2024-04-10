9 Picnic Baskets & Accessories To Up Your Park Hangs

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s finally that time of year to make the outdoors your living room. Much like your indoor living space, it matters how you furnish your park picnics and parties. Sure, you can toss some snacks and drinks into your Trader Joe’s tote and call it a day (and there’s nothing wrong with that) but proper picnic baskets, coolers, and other accessories are affordable and out there, just waiting for you to up your park and beach game. When you have the right gear, every outdoor party or solo hang becomes all the more enjoyable. Plus, an ice pack in your canvas tote back just gets gross eventually.

From easily installed umbrellas and thermos’ to classic wicker picnic baskets and cooler chairs with literal shelving, there are so many ways to step up your outdoor life this summer, whether you plan on hitting the books or hanging out for three months. The best thing about everything on this list is that they are useful year-round, whether you’re throwing a beach party or transporting refreshments to a homecoming get-together next fall, all of these picnic baskets and coolers (and their respective add-ons) will change the way you get together on the go with your crew. Is this what growing up feels like?

insulated L.L. Bean tote Sure, your mom likely has one of these, too, but for good reason! These preppy bags are known to have a Mary Poppins quality in that you can stuff any and all things into it. Given the insulation on this model, that includes any food or bevvy you desire. They’re sturdy, machine washable, and you can famously monogram them if you’re looking for a gift for your BFF. See on L.L. Bean

denim picnic backpack This little pack has everything, including a bottle holder, a fleece blanket, a cooler, glasses, dishes…and even little itty-bitty salt and pepper shakers! Adorbs. See on Amazon

Insulated Beverage Set This might be better than your Stanley, and just as pricey, but it’s an investment into your summer fun! You can fit a whole bottle or drink of choice in this thing and it comes with cute little glasses, too. Available in multiple colors. See on High Camp

Cheese Board Basket This doesn’t come with a ton of dishes, but the round lid doubles as a cheeseboard for impromptu hangs with snacks. It zips and it’s insulated, too, so you don’t have to worry about your brie going bad. See on Revolve

cooler chair & Table There are a ton of cooler chairs on the market (and some on this list) but this one is by far the most serious. There’s a roomy padded chair, a soft cooler, and yes, you’re reading this right …a side table with actual shelves. If you plan on spending a ton of time outdoors studying this summer, treat yourself. See on Amazon

Park umbrella Nope, you don’t have to dig up the quad or your backyard to get a little shade. This umbrella has a tripod stand so you can post it up anywhere…now you just need someone to help you carry it. See on Joe Shade

cooler stool This one might not have a bookshelf for your textbooks, but it is a rather roomy cooler that doubles as a little stool for all of your park and beach playtime. See on Amazon

mini speaker cooler Sure, it’s not a picnic basket per see, but it does the trick when it comes to keeping some sammies and canned sodas cool. Also, the sound quality might be debatable, but you can at least have some tunes while you soak up the great outdoors. See on Revolve