7 Umbrellas That Will Make You Feel Like A Grown Up

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Umbrellas are one of those things that just seem made to be lost eventually, right? It’s not easy to keep track of them or even remember that you own one sometimes, especially when you’re rushing to class on a rainy, dreary day. But having a good umbrella, much like proper rain boots or a raincoat, is a total game changer. There’s nothing like being prepared and knowing that you have your proverbial ducks in a row.

Still, since umbrellas seemingly inevitably end up in a lost and found, or your best friend’s closet, you don’t want to spend way too much money on one. That’s for another time of your life, trust. But throwing down a little change for the perfect umbrella might make you get a little more possessive of it, or at least remember to grab it along with your bag and coat before you leave your destination. It’s like tricking yourself into caring about it, which you should be doing anyway. The umbrellas here are good starter umbrellas from Amazon to make you feel like the type of person who actually buys umbrellas and doesn’t just adopt one that’s been left behind by someone else.

Flower umbrella This umbrella is almost too cute to forget under your chair after your seminar class. See on Amazon

inverted umbrella An inverted umbrella is key if you don’t want to look like a cartoon on a blustery day. This one has great reviews and comes in so many colors, you could match with anything in your closet. See on Amazon

repel travel umbrella This is nice and compact, but packs a big, waterproof punch. See on Amazon

uv protection umbrella This silver umbrella will stop raindrops from falling on your head, and also protect your skin from the sun when it’s not downpouring. See on Amazon

Bubble Print Umbrella This bubble umbrella will have you feeling prim and proper and the geometric print is just a bonus. See on Amazon

oversized umbrella Oversized everything is in right now, so why not get a massive umbrella to match your oversized pants and t-shirts. See on Amazon