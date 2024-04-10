Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
umbrella header?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
umbrella header?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Style > Fashion

7 Umbrellas That Will Make You Feel Like A Grown Up

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Karen Fratti

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Umbrellas are one of those things that just seem made to be lost eventually, right? It’s not easy to keep track of them or even remember that you own one sometimes, especially when you’re rushing to class on a rainy, dreary day. But having a good umbrella, much like proper rain boots or a raincoat, is a total game changer. There’s nothing like being prepared and knowing that you have your proverbial ducks in a row.

Still, since umbrellas seemingly inevitably end up in a lost and found, or your best friend’s closet, you don’t want to spend way too much money on one. That’s for another time of your life, trust. But throwing down a little change for the perfect umbrella might make you get a little more possessive of it, or at least remember to grab it along with your bag and coat before you leave your destination. It’s like tricking yourself into caring about it, which you should be doing anyway. The umbrellas here are good starter umbrellas from Amazon to make you feel like the type of person who actually buys umbrellas and doesn’t just adopt one that’s been left behind by someone else.

Flower umbrella

This umbrella is almost too cute to forget under your chair after your seminar class.

See on Amazon
Totes Reverse Close Folding Umbrella with Auto Open Close and Compact Windproof Design?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

inverted umbrella

An inverted umbrella is key if you don’t want to look like a cartoon on a blustery day. This one has great reviews and comes in so many colors, you could match with anything in your closet.

See on Amazon
Amazon inverted umbrella?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

repel travel umbrella

This is nice and compact, but packs a big, waterproof punch.

See on Amazon
Repel Umbrella The Original Portable Travel Umbrella Umbrellas for Rain Windproof Strong Compact Umbrella for Wind and Rain Perfect Car Umbrella Golf Umbrella Backpack and On the Go?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

uv protection umbrella

This silver umbrella will stop raindrops from falling on your head, and also protect your skin from the sun when it’s not downpouring.

See on Amazon
G4Free UPF 50 UV Protection Large Travel Umbrella 46 Inch Auto Open Close Windproof Sun Blocking Umbrella?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Bubble Print Umbrella

This bubble umbrella will have you feeling prim and proper and the geometric print is just a bonus.

See on Amazon
ShedRain Bubble Umbrella See Through Rain Windproof Umbrella Perfect for Weddings Prom Outdoor Events Automatic Open Flower Print?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

oversized umbrella

Oversized everything is in right now, so why not get a massive umbrella to match your oversized pants and t-shirts.

See on Amazon

travel umbrella

This tiny little umbrella will fit into your bag with ease, so you can always have it on you. Plus, the white is pretty chic.

See on Amazon
51sARQ1fSML AC SX679?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.