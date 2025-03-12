This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

As someone who has never tried an expensive serum, is intimidated by red light therapy masks, and doesn’t own a jade roller, I was super excited when I got an invite to the Her Campus x Cetaphil “4 Ingredients We Love” event in Dallas. I knew that this was my chance to get inspired by skincare-obsessed attendees and learn from the skincare experts on-site about the ways to properly take care of my skin (while also low-key preparing to hear that I ruined my skin by not having fancy, expensive products in my bathroom cabinet).

That’s why I was *so* relieved to hear from Dr. Matthew Meckfessel — a PhD skincare scientist I met while at the event — that I wasn’t doing anything wrong or damaging with my extremely basic skincare routine. He told me it’s actually entirely unnecessary to have an elaborate skincare routine, and all anyone really needs is three key products.

“I suggest using the K.I.S.S principle when it comes to skincare — keep it simple, stupid,” Dr. Meckfessel said. “The 17-step routine…no need for that. All you need is SPF, a cleanser, and a moisturizer. That’s it.”

He explained that, of course, if you have more unique skin concerns, like eczema or painful acne, you could explore other products for your routine with a dermatologist. But for those of us looking for an easy and affordable, protective, and cleansing routine, he reassured me that almost any dermatologist-developed, trustworthy, and sensitive-skin-friendly products are great staples to have in your cosmetics case.

“So, I should be adding products from Cetaphil’s Gentle Exfoliating Skincare line, right?” I asked, already knowing the answer was yes after learning (and yapping, celebrating, sampling, and obsessing) about the collection during the event.

At “4 Ingredients We Love,” Dr. Meckfessel was leading the Date With A Derm activation, a spot where attendees could get a skincare analysis with the VISIA, a scientific photobooth that scans your face to measure and collect data about your complexion, texture, acne, and details you can’t see when you look in the mirror, like underlying redness, dark spots, deep acne scars, and sun damage.

In addition to Date With A Derm, there was also Skincare School, another pop-up where on-site scientists Dr. Christine Emesiani, PharmD, and Dr. Thu Nguyen, PhD used VisioScan light video cameras to pull data and analyze your hands before and after moisturizing with the Cetaphil Exfoliating SA Lotion. The machines captured and showed details of hydration and texture, including roughness, scaliness, smoothness, and wrinkles, and highlighted how the ingredients in Cetaphil can help improve your skin. TBH, I was kinda embarrassed to see how dry and flaky my hands were, but was equally impressed with just how quickly my skin became smooth and hydrated within literally seconds of applying the product.

After witnessing ~skincare magic~, I’m definitely the newest member of the Cetaphil Fan Club, a club that so many of the event’s attendees aren’t just already a part of, but are VIPs.

Cetaphil stan, Megan Tang, told me, “I’ve always had dry skin, so I’ve used Cetaphil’s Hydrating Cream for both my face and body for years, pretty much ever since high school. It’s one of my repeat empties, and probably one of the most consistent products I’ve used. I use it literally every day.”

The event wasn’t just filled with skincare-obsessed, Cetaphil-lovers; it was also filled with vulnerability and openness, which was a warm welcome for me as I embark on my skincare journey and try to address skin concerns and skin-securities.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jean Charles, Miss Dallas Taylor Davis, professional dancer and social media creator Reece Weaver, and lifestyle influencer Kennedy Eurich took the stage during the event’s panel and reflected on their skincare journeys, helping to normalize the woes of different skin problems they’ve each had — like acne and dry skin. (FR you’d never know they ever had skin concerns because their skin was glowing!)

“When I was younger, I used to go into the kitchen and make homemade exfoliants with things like honey and sugar, which was harsh and over exfoliated my skin,” Taylor laughed at the memory along with the other panelists who recalled similar moments they’ve each had while learning about proper skincare.

Dermatologist Dr. Charles reiterated that one bad over-exfoliating experience can easily scare someone away from exfoliating in the future. But it’s important to exfoliate! So she suggested swapping breaking up with that harsh homemade scrub and using a product from Cetaphil’s Gentle Exfoliating Skincare line instead, which gently removes dead skin cells and refines skin’s texture while hydrating for softer, smoother, more even-looking skin.

Attendees also had the chance to share their own product-breakup stories at the Breakup Stories station and express what they love about their skin with photos and handwritten messages to display at the Love Notes For Cetaphil wall for other attendees to read for sk-inspiration, motivation, and positive affirmations.

This Her Campus x Cetaphil event — filled with laughter, education, community, networking, yummy bites, and delish mocktails — allowed me to explore my skincare journey in a safe, non-judgmental, educational space. Ny Jackson, another vibrant and passionate attendee, summed up the full experience better than I ever could.

“I’m not just walking away with tangible goods,” she said, pointing at her goody bag stuffed with full-sized samples of Cetaphil’s Gentle Exfoliating Skincare products that all attendees were given. “But I’m also walking away with a better sense of community and knowledge about how to take care of my skin and treat it the way it deserves.”

Click here to learn more about Cetaphil, and sign up for the Her Campus newsletter to stay for future events like this one!