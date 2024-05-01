12 Summer Must-Haves To Buy Right Now

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Spring is here, and your allergies probably suck right now. That’s OK though, because bigger and better things are on the horizon — including more chill sinuses. Graduating, internships beginning, being reunited with your high school friends, festival season — all these things can only mean one thing… summer is almost here. Are you ready?

No pressure if your summer internship hasn’t been locked in yet, or you’re still figuring out if you’re going to stay on campus for the summer and bank a few extra credit hours. You can’t have all the answers. But when it comes to must-have purchases that will make your summer easier, there’s no excuse to not prepare now.

We’re rounding up the items you should snag before its too late, so when that 90 degree day hits, you’re fully prepared. Shop our summer must-haves below and get ahead on this season’s best buys!

Stanley Carry-All You already have your favorite emotional support water bottle, but do you have purse? OK, maybe this isn’t your traditional purse, but juggling a Stanley is not the full-time job you should be hustling for this summer, so allow this new carry-all to do the work for you. This Stanley accessory comes in a variety of colors and not only does it hold your 40 oz Stanley Quencher, but it can also hold your phone, keys, wallet, AirPods, you name it, thanks to three strategically placed pockets. See on Stanley

AE Denim Shorts Very few do denim like AE, so run, don’t walk, to pick up a pair of jean shorts you’re going to be wearing all summer long. We love these relaxed fit denim shorts for both their comfortability (there’s a time and a place for tight shorts, but you can never go wrong with a relaxed fit) and their length (hello, 6 inches!). The high waist allows you to pair with a bra top or baby tee, whatever you’re feeling that day, and the light distress makes them feel casual enough to be the perfect summer staple. See on AE

July Air conditioner It’s going to get hot this summer — that’s just facts. So why suffer in sweat when you can be proactive and get your hands on an A/C unit that will keep you cool all season long? This air conditioner by July has amazing reviews and, arguably equally important, is actually not ugly. You worked hard to build your dorm or apartment aesthetic, why let an A/C unit kill that vibe? See on July

E.L.F. SPF Setting Spray Who doesn’t love a multitasker? This setting spray by e.l.f. will not only do the hard work of keeping your makeup on all day, but it will also protect you from harmful sun rays! That’s right, you’re getting SPF 45 and the ability to not worry about your makeup melting off your face in the hot summer days. A win, win! See on e.l.f.

Sojos Sunglasses An affordable pair of sunglasses is a must-have for the sunny months. These sunglasses check a couple current trends with both the smaller frames and the gold accents. See on Amazon

J.Crew buckle sandals Need a sandal that will be your bestie all summer long? Try these from J.Crew. The wide bed of the shoe will allow your foot to sit comfortably, while the buckled straps will keep your foot securely in the shoe, similar to a Birkenstock! We like the black leather for both a casual summer option and a more polished option to wear to your internship. See on J.Crew

Eastpak x Telfar Circle Bag Missed out on the first drop of the Eastpak x Telfar collaboration? No problem. Telfar restocked the collab collection so you can enjoy the practicality of an Eastpak backpack fabric with the chic design of a Telfar bag. The “painter’s tape” blue is our personal favorite! See on Telfar

Skims Square neck bodysuit We heart this bodysuit from Skims due to the square neck design and the picot trim. You can easily wear this bodysuit on its own with a pair of denim shorts (cough, like the ones above), or under an easy, breezy white button down. Heart patterns not your thing? NBD — it also comes in black. See on Skims

Fjällräven Kånken Backpack Backpacks are essential for the summer! Whether you’re going on a weekend getaway, going to a festival, lugging your laptop to your internship, or putting in hours at summer school, this durable — fan-favorite — backpack will go with you everywhere! This style comes in just about every color you can imagine, but we love this (new!) sherbet color (called Sunstone Orange) for the summer. See on Fjällräven

8 Other Reasons Cowboy Hat Call it Beyoncé’s influence, but it’s a cowboy summer, y’all! Some cowboy hats will cost you north of $100, but for an accessory you may question wearing the moment you leave the house we love this $57 option at Revolve. Its neutral color will go with every outfit, and the embellishments say, “I’m playing ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ on repeat until school starts in the fall.” See on Revolve

Megababe night rescue If you’re not using Megababe on hot and sticky days to avoid thigh chafing, what are you doing? If you find yourself a TCV (thigh chafe victim) fear not, Megababe has your back (and thighs). This night rescue stick will help with any irritation neck down — especially thighs —, and will allow you to wake up a happy person unafraid of grabbing those short-shorts. (Just make sure to grab the original Megababe Thigh Rescue before you leave the house.) See on Megababe