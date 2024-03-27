11 Easter Dresses That Are All About The Spring Vibes

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Easter is not an easy holiday to dress for, despite the clear assignment of looking like the embodiment of spring or a British royal, as if that’s not loaded with pressure at all. To add to the quandary of shopping for the perfect Easter dress, there’s the weather to take into account. Depending on where you live, Easter Sunday could fall on a hot and humid day just made for linen and no sleeves or there could still be actual snow melting around plastic eggs filled with candy. And who wants to pair a pretty floral dress with rain boots?

When you add the stress of seeing family for possibly the first time since winter break, sticking to a budget, and looking the part, Easter dresses are no easy feat to shop for. This is why you should throw all of the prim and proper rules you learned from watching Gossip Girl brunch episodes (not to mention your own grandmother’s possible tsk tsk when it comes to dress code) out the window when looking for the most appropriate but stylish outfit for the Easter holiday.

The first step? Look for spring colors in varying tones and shades and silhouettes that you actually like, as opposed to the patterned Easter dresses and bonnets you might have been swaddled into as a kid for the sake of a family picture. Secondly, think of Easter dress shopping as stocking up on a semi-formal warm-weather dress, so you’re not stuck with yet another special occasion outfit that collects dust because it understood the assignment just a little too much.

Lastly, take the following as inspiration for nailing the perfect Easter outfit, whether you’re meeting your friends for lunch or returning home (and all that that entails) for the holiday.

1. Free People For The Moment Mini

Sure, a mini dress might not be the first thing one thinks of when it comes to Easter, but with all the pretty pastel colors this one comes in…who’s to really say what makes an Easter dress? See on Free People

2. GAP Linen Puff Sleeve Dress

Channel your inner Easter egg in this multi-colored striped shirt dress. Available in multiple colors. See on GAP

3. French connection Bernice Maxi Dress

Whether it’s Easter brunch with friends or accompanying your little cousins on an egg hunt, you’ll look relaxed and cool in this button-down maxi dress. See on Nordstrom Rack

4. Urban outfitters Kimchi Maxi Skirt

This cheerful pink midi skirt with a ruffled detail can be paired as a set, or mix and match with a fresh white t-shirt or an oversized sweater for an easy, breezy Easter Sunday. See on Urban Outfitters

5. H&M Viscose Shirt Dress

Button up for church services (and the still chilly spring weather) in this long-sleeved shirt dress that you can repurpose for day-to-day wear all year. See on H&M

6. AE Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit

Channel the ’90s in this floral print jumpsuit for your family’s Easter egg hunt. See on American Eagle

7. ASOS Pieces Polka Dot Dress

If you’re going to wear polka dots, Easter is the time to pull them out. This loose maxi dress will look great with heels or a pair of white slip-on sneakers for a more casual feel. See on ASOS

8. Old Navy Fit & Flare Floral Dress

Old Navy fit and flare dresses are some of the easiest staples for all occasions. This floral print from their spring 2024 collection hits all the marks for a perfect Easter ‘fit. See on Old Navy

9. Maggie London Necktie dress

For a preppy or more formal look on Easter Sunday, this bright green neck-tie dress should be your inspiration. See on Nordstrom Rack

10. altar’d state midi Dress

Boho is in, yet again, for spring and summer 2024 and this lavender puffer-sleeved dress is it. It also repurposes perfectly for festival season. See on Altar’d State

11. ASTR Primrose dress