Your Fall Aesthetic, Your Next Favorite Book

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is there anything better than fall? The leaves are changing, the weather is getting colder, and it’s finally time to pull out your favorite sweat sets! I don’t know about you, but fall is the perfect time to find a good book to read while enjoying your favorite fall drink. If you’re someone who loves reading but never knows what book to pick up next, I have a few recommendations for you! Depending on your favorite fall vibe, one of these books might be your next favorite read!

The Spooky Season Vibe

Do you love everything about Halloween? From scary movies and haunted houses to decorating for the season, this is definitely your time of year! If you love a good mystery and enjoy books that keep you guessing, I would recommend The Housemaid by Freida McFadden. This book is full of secrets and unexpected twists that will have you wanting to know what happens next. If you’re looking for a book to keep you entertained on a chilly fall night, I would definitely add this one to your reading list!

The Cozy Fall Vibe

If your favorite fall activities include getting coffee, wearing oversized sweaters, and spending time at your favorite coffee shop, this recommendation is for you! The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore is the perfect book to match your fall vibe. It includes a small-town setting, romance, and plenty of cozy autumn energy. I mean, what sounds better than reading a cute romance while drinking your favorite fall coffee? This is a great option if you’re looking for something light and fun to read this season!

The Romantic Vibe

Are you someone who loves a good romance? Maybe you love a cute love story, a little drama, and characters you can’t help but root for. If that sounds like you, I would recommend Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter. This book is perfect for anyone who enjoys romantic comedies and wants a fun story to get lost in. If you’re looking for something sweet to read between classes or while relaxing at home, this is definitely one to check out!

The Rainy Day Vibe

Some people love sunny days, but others love nothing more than a rainy afternoon spent inside. I am definitely someone who fits into this category! If your ideal fall day involves a blanket, snacks, and a good book, I have a recommendation for you! The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston combines romance with a supernatural twist, making it a little different from your typical love story. It’s a great choice if you want something emotional that will keep you interested. Just grab your favorite blanket, snacks, a cute pumpkin drink, and get comfortable!

The Mystery Vibe

Do you love a book that makes you think and keeps you wondering what is going to happen next? If you enjoy mysterious stories, complicated characters, and a darker atmosphere, you should check out The Secret History by Donna Tartt. The story follows a group of college students whose secrets lead to some serious consequences. With its college setting and mysterious storyline, it’s a great pick for anyone who enjoys a book that keeps them thinking even after they finish reading it!

I hope you found a book that matches your favorite fall vibe! Whether you love romance, mystery, or something a little spooky, there are so many great books to choose from this season. Fall is the perfect excuse to slow down, grab your favorite drink, and spend some time reading. If you decide to check out any of these books, let us know what you think! Happy fall reading!