Youngstown State University Theatre Presents:

The Playboy of the Western World

The play The Playboy of the Western World is directed by Youngstown State University’s professor Todd Dicken. This play has been an honor to work on as Assistant Stage Manager (ASM). When crewing behind the scenes on a project like this one, you get to see the creativity that not only the creative team brings to the table but also the cast. While watching these rehearsals the cast has put in so much great effort but also great acting. The play is a 3- Act comedic play by John Millington Synge, tells the story of a character who goes by the name of Christy Mahon who claims to have murdered his father. This play is set in an Irish pub in the years of 1900s. Since the play takes place in Ireland the cast had to learn Irish delict to continue along with the storyline and watching the cast do the delict was a fun process and sounds super familiar to British delict.

This show is so much fun to watch and I recommend going to see it. This show is located at YSU’s Bliss Hall in Spotlight which is located on the first floor. The show dates are on February 14-16 and February 21-23. The days and times for this show is Friday’s at 7:30, Saturday’s at 7:30, and Sunday’s at 2. Please come out and support this wonderful cast. It has been a joy to be Assistant Stage Manager for this show and this cast deserves a sold-out audience. Also, YSU students get in for free. So come out and support the University Theatre program! The link to get tickets is https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ysu/4712