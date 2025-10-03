Youngstown State University Theatre Presents:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Arsenic and Old Lace

Are you looking for something fun to do with your friends this weekend, or next weekend? Well if so, I have got the perfect outing to do with them! If you’re into plays that combine dark comedy, mystery, and a touch of suspense, then you will love this show!

The play Arsenic and Old Lace is directed by Youngstown State University’s professor, Todd Dickens. This play has been so much fun to work on as an Assistant Stage Manager. This 3-Act dark comedy show was written by American Playwright, Joseph Kesselring. This show is about Mortimer Brewster, a dramatic critic who finds out that his two older aunts are murderers. The two women go around to lonely men and kill them by poisoning them with elderberry wine, which has a pinch of arsenic mixed into the drink. This play is set in the 1940s and takes place in the Brewster family home.

This show is so much fun to watch, and this cast will not let you down! They all have put in so much time and effort for this production, so come out and support them! This show will be held in Ford Theatre, which is on the first floor of Bliss Hall. The show dates are October 3rd-5th and October 10th-12th. The show days and times are Friday and Saturday’s at 7:30pm as well as Sunday’s at 2pm. Please come out and support this spectacular cast, they have worked so hard! It has been an absolute pleasure to be the Assistant Stage Manager for this production. This cast deserves a sold-out audience, you will not want to miss out on this opportunity. Also, YSU students get in for free. So come out and support the University Theatre program! The link to get tickets is https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ysu/4712