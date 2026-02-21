“Wuthering Heights” Movie Review (Warning: Spoilers!)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, everyone! Recently, I have been obsessing over everything related to “Wuthering Heights.” If you haven’t heard of it, it is a recent romance movie that features Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. It is said to based upon the book that was published in the mid 1850s. If you are on the “romance” side of TikTok, you may have seen some clips or videos related to the film. I went to view the movie on the pre-release day, and I absolutely was obsessed with the film! Anyways, here is my review of the new “Wuthering Heights” film.

Overall, my honest rating of the movie would be a 10/10 for this film. I did end up watching the film with one of my close friends, and we were on the edge of our seats for the entire movie. Ever since I had seen the previews for “Wuthering Heights,” I knew that this was a movie that I would be invested in. Since Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi were in the cast, I was automatically hooked from the beginning. From the beginning to the end of the movie, I felt empathetic and like I could relate to each of the individual characters. Although, the movie was rated “R,” I honestly felt like it could’ve been PG-13 in a way.

The only aspect of the film that I didn’t enjoy was the opening scene since it was a scene of a historical hanging. This was graphic and I personally didn’t feel like it was necessary for the film. Although, it helped the viewers to understand the time period that the story was set, I feel like the time period could’ve been presented in an alternate way. I will say the opening scene did set an “eerie” tone for the beginning of the movie, which was actually interesting. In some aspects, I can understand why the opening scene was presented in a disturbing fashion.

I personally believe that the director of the film did a fabulous job with the casting in terms of partnering Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Cathy and Heathcliff. With adding the flashbacks from both of the individual’s childhood and explaining how they met, it allowed the audience to grow deeper and closer with these characters. It did feel like the buildup to Cathy and Heathcliff finally kissing was a bit too far extended, but it definitely kept all of the “hopeless romantics” glued to the screen.

My favorite scene from the film had to be when Heathcliff was begging for Cathy to love him still and to give into their temptation. Although, this scene was heartbreaking, it showed how Cathy had to resist in being with Heathcliff. Cathy did end up walking away and claimed that they had to stop sneaking around with one another, but you could see that Heathcliff was devastated. Since both characters weren’t destined to be together due to their initial status separation, this scene showed the divide that they still had due to society’s expectations.

Overall, this movie is definitely within my top 10 films that I have viewed in my entire life. I initially wasn’t sure that I would be this enraptured by the movie, but I am so glad that I was able to watch it. I have heard that the movie and the book differ significantly, but you can definitely watch it if you are interested in the general storyline. I would definitely recommend this movie to anyone who is a hopeless romantic and I think this movie was perfect to watch as a “girls night.” I wish I could watch this movie for the first time over again. Thank you all for reading! Please stay tuned for more movie-related content!