This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Every time I pick up my phone to scroll on TikTok, my FYP is instantly filled with a new and thought provoking trend attached to the hashtag “womeninmalefields.” For those who haven’t come across one of these videos yet on the popular platform, the trend can be summarized as girls and women admitting to the disrespect, manipulation, and dishonesty that males have continually denied in the early online talking stages of a relationship. After putting up with so many negative interactions between themselves and men, females took the opportunity to satirically wonder “what if we acted the same way they treat us?” After sharing so many similar and connected experiences, the entire gender bonded over what felt like dating the same red flagged individual over and over again. Whether it’s lying about your location, gaslighting someone into acceptance, or ignoring any attempts to move towards a serious and committed relationship, this trend represents how women are serving the male gender a taste of their own medicine.

Not only is the trend using it’s popularity to shine a light on the negative actions of the male gender on the Gen Z dating scene, but it has also pointed out gender disparities across our entire society. While the fight for equal rights and fair treatment between between gender in the United States has come so far, it still falls short when traditional acts like marriage, appearance, and behavior come with specific societal expectations for only women. Through the #womeninmalefields trend, the XX chromosome is getting their chance stand up against misogyny, sexism, and just straight mistreatment in a humorous manner.

“Uber driver looked like he was having a rough day so I told him he’d be much cuter if he just smiled .” Sophia Bush via TikTok.com

In response to this content, men have spoken out against it, making “meninfemalefields” content that mocks and further stereotypes females. To me, what the opposition of the original trend has failed to realize is their actions, while viewed as harmless, can impact real people even if they’re only on the other side of the phone. Emotional manipulation, particularly in early life relationships (those in your teens and twenties) can have a dire influence on one’s ability to communicate and interact with the opposite gender.

Whether you’re aiming to be impactful or funny with your participation in the popular trend, be sure to reach out to others about similar experiences and support one another as women use this opportunity to strengthen the connection of an entire gender in today’s modern society.