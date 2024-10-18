This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

With Universal Pictures releasing their $145 million USD film adaptation of the fourth longest running Broadway show, Wicked, to theaters on November 22nd, 2024, a lot of fans, new and old alike, are wondering just how the glittering green and pink storyline fits into the other components of the story. So before you buy your tickets, make sure to catch up on the Wicked and Wonderful Wizard of Oz media timeline, spanning across 124 years of yellow brick roads, red ruby slippers, and elixir green skin. Today, the original story line has lived in the public domain since 1956, available to all with the mind to create.

The Books

1900 – The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1904 – The Marvelous Land of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1907 – Ozma of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1908 – Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1909 – The Road to Oz by L. Frank Baum

1910 – The Emerald City of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1913 – The Patchwork Girl of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1914 – Tik-Tok of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1915 – The Scarecrow of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1916 – RinkiTink in Oz by L. Frank Baum

1917 – The Lost Princess of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1919 – The Tin Woodman of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1919 – The Magic of Oz by L. Frank Baum

1920 – Glinda of Oz by L. Frank Baum

Movies

1925 – The Wizard of Oz, starring Frank Joslyn Baum

1939 – The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland

1972 – Journey Back to Oz, starring Liza Minnelli

1978 – The Wiz, starring Dianna Ross

1985 – Return to Oz, starring Fairuza Balk

2011 – Tom & Jerry and the Wizard of Oz, starring Grey DeLisle

2013 – Oz the Great and Powerful, starring James Franco

2016 – Tom & Jerry: Return to Oz

Musicals

1902 – The Wizard of Oz, written by L. Frank Baum

1974 – The Wiz, written by William F. Brown

2003 – Wicked, written by Gregory Maguire

No matter what form of media consumption you prefer, this story has been adapted again and again, with brand new songs, characters, and plot twists in each element. Hurry now and catch yourself up before the upcoming release of Wicked on November 22nd, 2024.