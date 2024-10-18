With Universal Pictures releasing their $145 million USD film adaptation of the fourth longest running Broadway show, Wicked, to theaters on November 22nd, 2024, a lot of fans, new and old alike, are wondering just how the glittering green and pink storyline fits into the other components of the story. So before you buy your tickets, make sure to catch up on the Wicked and Wonderful Wizard of Oz media timeline, spanning across 124 years of yellow brick roads, red ruby slippers, and elixir green skin. Today, the original story line has lived in the public domain since 1956, available to all with the mind to create.
The Books
- 1900 – The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1904 – The Marvelous Land of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1907 – Ozma of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1908 – Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1909 – The Road to Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1910 – The Emerald City of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1913 – The Patchwork Girl of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1914 – Tik-Tok of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1915 – The Scarecrow of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1916 – RinkiTink in Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1917 – The Lost Princess of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1919 – The Tin Woodman of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1919 – The Magic of Oz by L. Frank Baum
- 1920 – Glinda of Oz by L. Frank Baum
Movies
- 1925 – The Wizard of Oz, starring Frank Joslyn Baum
- 1939 – The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland
- 1972 – Journey Back to Oz, starring Liza Minnelli
- 1978 – The Wiz, starring Dianna Ross
- 1985 – Return to Oz, starring Fairuza Balk
- 2011 – Tom & Jerry and the Wizard of Oz, starring Grey DeLisle
- 2013 – Oz the Great and Powerful, starring James Franco
- 2016 – Tom & Jerry: Return to Oz
Musicals
- 1902 – The Wizard of Oz, written by L. Frank Baum
- 1974 – The Wiz, written by William F. Brown
- 2003 – Wicked, written by Gregory Maguire
No matter what form of media consumption you prefer, this story has been adapted again and again, with brand new songs, characters, and plot twists in each element. Hurry now and catch yourself up before the upcoming release of Wicked on November 22nd, 2024.