What’s Trending: Spring Perfume Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to another Youngstown Chapter article! In today’s read, I will be giving you my top 5 favorite spring scents to ring in the new season. Also note that these scents are in no particular order. Many of these scents will range from personal opinion with a mix of popularity amongst the fragrance community. So, if you love everything smell-good and trending topics, keep on reading!

Phlur Strawberry Letter

Strawberry Letter is a fragrance created by the brand Phlur. This scent has been very popular over the past few years, because of the sophisticated fruity scent. Many say this fragrance doesn’t have that “synthetic strawberry” smell, but instead smells more fresh and mature. This perfume is long lasting and has notes of strawberry gariguette, cassis leaf, and apple blossom. All of these points are what make this a great pick for the spring season!

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 91 Rosa Charmosa

Another popular spring scent is Sol de Janeiro 91. This brand has become very popular recently and has a variety of amazing scents! This scent, in particular, is set apart from the rest of their mists. Typically Sol de Janeiro’s mists are super sweet and gourmand, but this one has a more mature rose scent. This scent is categorized as a fruity floral and has notes of rio pink rose, passionfruit, and honey caramel.

Snif Vanilla Vice

Snif’s Vanilla Vice is a great spring scent because it gives off a soft, creamy sweetness without feeling too heavy. It has notes like ice cream accord, Madagascar vanilla, jasmine sambac, amberwood, and musk, which blend into a light, airy vanilla that still has some warmth. It’s meant to smell like fresh vanilla ice cream, but the floral and woody notes keep it from being overly sweet, making it perfect for spring weather.

Kayali Boujee Marshmallow

Kayali’s Yum Boujee Marshmallow is a really fun spring scent because it’s sweet and playful, but still light enough to wear when the weather starts warming up. It has notes like strawberry, pink marshmallow, whipped vanilla, coconut, freesia, and pink musk, which is what makes this the perfect scent! It’s meant to smell like a fluffy strawberry marshmallow dessert. In my personal opinion, this is my favorite scent especially when it is paired with other fragrances!

Fine’ry Pistachio Please

This is a really nice spring scent because it’s sweet and creamy without feeling too heavy. It has notes of pistachio milk, vanilla, and tonka bean, which come together to smell like a soft, nutty dessert. It kind of reminds me of a pistachio ice cream or a creamy latte with a smooth and sweet touch. The vanilla keeps it light and airy, so it doesn’t feel overwhelming, which is why it works so well in spring. It’s just one of those easy, everyday scents that feels cozy but still fresh.

Overall, spring fragrances are really all about balance and something that feels fresh and light. Whether you’re into sweet, dessert-like scents or something more soft and floral, there’s definitely something out there that fits your vibe. The best part is, spring is the perfect time to switch things up and try something new!