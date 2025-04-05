The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

If you’ve ever been on YouTube, or are an avid player of video games, the odds are that you know the name Minecraft. If you don’t, Minecraft is an open-world, infinite game of blocks where you can build, survive and create anything you could possibly think of. It’s become one of the most popular games on the market and gets updated and improved quite frequently.

There have already been a couple updates to the game this year, and there is only more to come. The most upcoming update, being labeled “Game Drop 2”, has not been given a release date; however, it’s being speculated to drop in June of 2025. There are plenty of things coming, so let’s get a run-down of it!

1: A New Ride: The Happy Ghast

In the newest Minecraft: Live event, a livestream event that announces all things Minecraft, we were introduced to a new ridable mob: The Happy Ghast. As opposed to the original Ghast, a flying monster that shoots fireballs at you, this friendly fellow can fit up to four players on its back and rides into the figurative sunset with a cute set of goggles. It has no hostility in its bones, and can be found around the Nether, the terrifying realm full of monsters, lava and brimstone. The Happy Ghast can be brought into the Overworld for fun flying adventures. What a contrast!

2: Ghastlings: The Internet’s New Favorite Sky Jellyfish

Not only did we get a Happy Ghast, but we also got a baby version! A Ghastling is the infantile version of a Happy Ghast, and is born from rehydrating a Dried Ghast Block, which is found in the Nether. It loves to follow the player around and doesn’t really do much but be cute. It likes to eat snowballs which help him grow up faster. While the update hasn’t come out yet, the little guy already has a cult following on the internet!

3: “Harness”ing the Powers of the Ghast

To ride a big creature like a Happy Ghast, you’d need a big seat! A Harness is crafted by combining 3 leather, 2 glass blocks and a piece of wool, which can change the color of the end product. It’s used to ride a Happy Ghast and can be removed from the Ghast using a set of Shears.

With these new floaty friends, this update fixes plenty of bugs within the game, which never seem to run out. The recent updates of Minecraft have brought such large-scale improvements, including textures, visuals, mobs and items that have changed the game into something truly unique. This is not all that’s being brought into the game with this update, so make sure to stay up-to-date!