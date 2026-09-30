What Your Halloween Costume Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year because you can pretty much dress up as anything you want and no one thinks it’s weird. Whether you’ve been planning your costume for weeks or you’re the person who waits until the last minute to figure it out, everyone has their own way of choosing the perfect outfit. Some people go all out with their costumes, while others throw on a mask and call it a day. Either way, I feel like your costume can say a lot about you without you even realizing it. So, if you’re still trying to figure out what to dress up as this year, here’s what your Halloween costume might say about you.

The Witch

You are fully committed to fall. The second September hits, you’re already thinking about Halloween, buying pumpkin candles from Bath and Body Works, and probably watching your favorite Halloween movies. You love the classic Halloween stuff, and honestly, you don’t need some super original costume. A witch is a classic for a reason. Plus, there are so many ways to make it your own.

The Angel

You just want to look cute. And honestly, I totally get it. You probably spent way too much time figuring out your hair, makeup, and accessories, but if anyone asks, you’ll say you threw it together last minute. Your camera roll is going to be 90% pictures from your night with friends, and then you’ll spend the next three days trying to figure out which one is actually Instagram-worthy.

The “Hot” Costume

You took a completely normal Halloween costume and somehow turned it into a going-out outfit. A bunny turns into a hot bunny. A cowgirl turns into a hot cowgirl. A deer somehow also turns hot. You probably saw the costume on Pinterest or TikTok and thought, “Wait, this would be so cute!” And now you’re way more excited about putting the outfit together than you are about Halloween itself.

The Group Costume

You and your friends do basically everything together, so obviously you’re not dressing up alone. You’ve probably had at least 15 different group costume ideas in the group chat before finally agreeing on one. There was definitely someone who kept changing their mind, someone who waited until the last second to buy their costume, and somehow you still made it work. Honestly, the best part isn’t even the costume. It’s trying to get one group picture where everyone pays attention at the same time, which can sometimes feel basically impossible.

The Funny Costume

You don’t really care if your costume is cute. You want people to laugh and you’re probably the comedian in your friend group. Your costume is probably something completely random, an inside joke, or a reference that you have to explain to literally everyone. But the second someone actually gets it, you’re immediately proud of yourself. These are usually the costumes that end up being talked about way longer than the basic ones anyway.

6. The Scary Costume

You actually take Halloween seriously. While everyone else is trying to look cute, you’re trying to make people afraid. You probably love horror movies and have absolutely no problem watching them alone at night, which I personally could never do. Your costume isn’t just “a little spooky.” You want people to look at you and genuinely wonder if they should run.

7. The Last-Minute Costume

You had the entire month of October to figure out your costume. You waited until October 30th. I can’t blame you though, I do the same thing every year! Now you’re standing in your room trying to make an outfit out of things you already own while convincing yourself, “Wait, this could work if…” You’re probably the friend who says, “Next year, I’m planning ahead,” and then does the exact same thing the next year. Somehow, though, your last-minute costume usually ends up being pretty good. Maybe procrastination really does work sometimes.

At the end of the day, Halloween really isn’t that serious. Whether you spent weeks planning your costume or decided what you were wearing five minutes before leaving, the whole point is to have fun. You get one night a year where you can dress up as basically anything you want, take way too many pictures, and probably embarrass yourself a little. So whatever your costume says about you, just own it. And if all else fails, put on some cat ears and call it a day.